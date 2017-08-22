Global Ethoxylates Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are BASF, Clariant, Huntsman, Solvay & Dow Chemical Company

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ethoxylates market to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ethoxylates Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the new product developments. NPEOs were widely used as surfactants for emulsion polymerization and latex stabilization. In Europe, NPEOs gave rise to environmental concerns and some industry associations had already proactively taken measures to phase out these chemicals in their products. Therefore, the European Union Commission recommended the implementation of a risk reduction strategy, which saw the ban on all applications leading to direct emissions of NPEOs in wastewater and strict emission controls for all other technical processes using NPEOs as surfactants. The effectiveness of the risk reduction measures is being monitored by authorities.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing use of alcohol ethoxylates. Alcohol ethoxylates are primarily used to manufacture detergents, personal care and household products, and institutional and industrial cleaning products. Alcohol ethoxylates are biodegradable in nature. They are widely preferred by consumers, particularly in Europe and North America. The increase in the use of the ethoxylates in shampoos, conditioners, soaps, and house cleaners will propel the market demand during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is fluctuating crude oil prices. Ethoxylates are derived from petrochemicals. These are manufactured by ethoxylation of petroleum products. Petrochemicals prices are dependent on crude oil prices, as these are byproducts of crude oil. The fluctuating crude oil prices have severely affected the prices of raw materials, affecting the costs of the production of ethoxylates.

