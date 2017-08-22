Global Smart Glass Markets 2015-2024: Creating Intelligent Windows and Enabling Need Driven Multi-Functional Spaces

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smart Glass - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Glass in US$. The Global, Europe and the US markets are further analyzed by the following Technology Types:
- Electrochromic
- Suspended Particle Devices
- Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal Glass
- Others
Additionally, the Global market is analyzed by the following End-Use Applications:
- Transportation
- Architectural
- Others
The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Active Glass Technologies PLC
- Asahi Glass Company Ltd.
- Asahi India Glass Ltd.
- Clayton Glass Ltd.
- Corning, Inc.
- Essex Safety Glass Ltd.
- Flat Glass Industries Ltd.
- Gentex Corporation
- Glass Apps, LLC
- Guardian Industries
- Hitachi Chemical Group
- Intelligent Glass
- InvisiShade, LLC
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
- Pleotint, LLC
- RavenWindow
- Research Frontiers Incorporated
- Saint-Gobain SA
- SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.
- Schott Corporation
- Scienstry, Inc.
- Smart Glass Country
- SmartGlass International Limited
- Vario Glass, Inc.
- View, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Smart Glass: Creating Intelligent Windows and Enabling Need Driven Multi-Functional Spaces
Strong Growth Predicted for Smart Glass over the Next Few Years
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Growth Restraints
Super Windows for Energy Efficiency
Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth
China: The Fastest Growing Smart Glass Market Worldwide
Transportation: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application Sector
Electrochromic Glass Adoption Growing Globally
2. COMPETITION
Sage and View Dominate Electrochromic Glass Market, while Research Frontiers Takes the Lead in SPD Technology
Consolidated Nature of the Automotive Smart Glass Market
Market Witnesses Rising Investments and Increasing Patent Activity
Research & Development: Need of the Hour for Broader Market Adoption
Popular Smart Window Solutions Worldwide
Noteworthy Smart Window Solutions Worldwide: Brief Details of Product and Key Features
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits Offered by Smart Glass Windows Drive Widespread Adoption in Architectural Applications
List of Exterior, Interior, and Projection Applications of Smart Glass in the Architectural Sector
Smart Windows Offers Several Benefits to Building Owners
Novel Smart Window Technology for the Building Retrofit Segment
Towards Sustainable Building Materials and Building Methods
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Offers Growth Opportunities
Focus on Energy Efficiency, Better Fuel Economy, and Improved Vehicle Designs Drive Robust Demand in the Automotive Industry
Self-Cleaning and Self-Repairing Applications Gain Momentum
Smart Glass to Provide Social Networking and Entertainment Features in Vehicles
Smart Mirrors Dominate Smart Glass Applications in Automobiles
Electrochromic Technology Dominates Smart Mirrors Application
Self-Tinting in Automobiles: SPD-Based Smart Glass Rules the Market
Niche Active Smart Window Technologies Offers Untapped Market Potential
Lightweight Smart Glass: First-Choice Materials in Connected Cars
Recovering Global Automobiles Production: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Growing Concerns with Regard to Energy Loss Drive Demand for Switchable Smart Glass in Varied Applications
Switchable Privacy Glass Panels
Boardrooms and Conference Rooms
Residential Front Doors
Operating Theaters and Hospital Wards
Prisons and Detention Rooms
Retail Displays
Financial Institutions
Use of Privacy Glass Walls in Commercial and Residential Spaces Gain Momentum
Designs for Living Room
Bedroom Design
Bathroom Design
Restaurant and Bar Design
Contemporary Office Designs
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Spiraling Electricity Usage and Resulting Energy Costs Spur Demand for Automatic Tinting Windows in the Building Sector
Tinted Smart Glass Technology Revolutionizes Interior Design & Decor
Customization of Designs to Suit Brand Color
Experimenting with Patterns
Complementing Existing Color Schemes
Creating Roofs that Enrich Sky's Natural Color
Customization of Color of Floor Glasses
Customizing Colors to Complement Prevailing Weather
Color Tints Options in Privacy Smart Glass
Superior Attributes of Active Smart Glass Promote Higher Growth than Passive Types
Comparison of Active Smart Glass Technologies
Aesthetics: The Fundamental Factor behind the Huge Popularity of Smart Windows
Electrochromics and SPD: Leading Smart Glass Technologies
PDLC Active Smart Glass Penetration Marred by Limited Capabilities
Development of PDLC Technology
Active smart glasses respond to electrical stimulus
LCDs are today omnipresent
Self-Adhesive-Switchable PDLC Film and Laminated-Switchable PDLC Glass
Smart Windows in Aircrafts Enable Efficient Management of Light and Glare
Smart Glass Solutions to Revolutionize the Air Travel Experience
Smart Glass for Smart Yachts
Smart Glass to Witness Large-Scale Adoption in the Electronics Sector
Rising Popularity of Multiple Entertainment Displays Drive Smart Glass Demand in High-Performance Immersion Wall
Growing Applications of Smart Glass in the Healthcare Sector Lends Traction to Market Growth
Application of Smart Glass in Solar Panels to Open up New Growth Avenues
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects
Key Factors Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Glass
4. SMART GLASS INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Low-E Laminated Glass
Nano Composite Architecture Materials
Self-tinting Windows
Smectic A
Near-UV Light Absorbing Smart Windows
Innovative Smart Glass Solutions that Substitute Electronic Window Shades
Sonte Film
Smart Tint
InvisiShade
Smart Glass that Address Enhanced Security Requirements
Walk-on Glass
Attack-resistant Glass
Fire-resistant Glass
Blast and Ballistic Resistant Glass
Electric Smart Glass for Corporate Advertising
Convert Buildings into Billboards
As Interactive Displays
Branding the Building
Using with Innovative Designs
Transitioning Store Windows
Smart Windows as Flat Screen Televisions (TVs)
Smart Glass Offer Customizable Home Environment
Triboelectrics-Powered Smart Windows
Self-Illuminating Glass Technology
Electricity-Free Smart Window
Color-changing, Electricity-producing Smart Glass
Smart Windows with Wide-angle Antireflection and Broadband Functionalities
Wi-Fi Compatible Smart Windows
AIS Swytchglas
Novel Smart Window Technology to Control Light and Heat Flow
Microgels to Replace Hydrogels in Smart Windows
Mobile App for Tinting Windows through Smartphones
Technology Expedites Switching between Warm and Cool Modes
Glass Embedded Electronics: The Next Big Thing in Automotive Smart Glass
Notable Glass Innovations for Cars
Jaguar Land Rover Bets Big on Future Applications of Smart Glass
Universal Smart Window Coating
Dye Sensitized Solar Cell (DSSC) Integrated Smart Window
Production-Friendly and Less Costly Smart Window
Future Window Technology to Include Endless Possibilities and Innumerable Opportunities
Other Innovative & Advanced Smart Glass Solutions
Technological Innovations in Window Designs: An Evolutionary Scan
Float Glass
Insulating Glass
Vinyl Windows
Clad Windows
Tilt-In Replacements
Round Top Windows
Low-E Glass and Gas-Filled IGUs
Impact Glass
Ultrex Frames
Smart, Switchable, Dynamic Glass
Smart Privacy Glass
Blackout Smartglass
Solar Smartglass
Switchable Smart Glass
Smart Windows
Electrochromic Devices
Micro-Blinds
Suspended Particle Devices
Liquid Crystal Devices
Mechanical Smart Windows
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Smart Glass: A Prelude
Applications of Smart Glass
Smart Windows
Types of Smart Glass Technologies
Passive Smart Glass Technologies
Thermochromics
Photochromics
Active Smart Glass Technologies
Electrochromics
Key Features of Electrochromic Smart Glass Technology
Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)
Key Features of PDLC Technology
Types of PDLC Switchable Glass
Self-adhesive Switchable PDLC Film
Laminated Switchable PDLC Glass
Suspended Particle Device (SPD)
Advantages and Disadvantages of Various Active Smart Glass Technologies
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
RavenWindow Unveils Gen3 Thermochromic Smart Windows
Inwido Introduces Smart Window
Panasonic Unveils High Image Contrast Transparent Screen Range
Seoli Innovations Launches New Smart Glass Solution
AGC Unveils New Dragontrail Pro Range
Vision Systems Unveils SPD-Smart Electronically Dimmable Windows for Airline Industry
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Greenbriar Acquires a Private Company
View Receives Funding to Develop Electrochromic Smart Glass
Saint-Gobain Expands Flat Glass Production Capacity in Mexico
Vision Systems Inks Partnership Agreement with PPG Aerospace
Hanamac Acquires SPD-SmartGlass Automotive Windows License from Research Frontiers
Pleotint Inks Partnership Agreement with Romag & Clayton Glass
UMU Products Acquires License to Produce SPD- SmartGlass Architectural Window Products
Koch Industries Takes Over Guardian Industries
Vision Systems Forms New Division to Produce SPD-Smart Windows
Roofglaze Partners with Intelligent Glass
Smartglass Receives Order to Supply Solar Switchable Smartglass Panels
Sunpartner Technologies Inks Agreement with Nexcis
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 106)
- The United States (35)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (30)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (6)
- - The United Kingdom (14)
- - Italy (1)
- - Spain (2)
- - Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (25)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
