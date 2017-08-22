Global Nuclear Imaging Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Digirad & Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Nuclear Imaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global nuclear imaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated form the new nuclear imaging equipment sales.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing focus on developing PET/MRI hybrid imaging systems. PET/MR systems are the emerging hybrid imaging devices, which are likely driving the market growth. These scanners combine the anatomical imaging and functional imaging data, bringing MRI's excellent soft tissue characterization and imaging without ionizing radiation. Further, research studies stated that PET/MR systems provide more quantitative data on the density and profusion of tumors.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders increases the demand for diagnostic procedures which require medical imaging equipment such as nuclear imaging for effective and accurate diagnosis. Chronic diseases and conditions such as stroke, cancers, arthritis, thyroid, orthopedic and many other neuro degenerative disorders are easily diagnosed with the help of nuclear imaging.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Risks and safety issues associated with nuclear imaging and radiation exposure. Although nuclear imaging systems are popular in the effective diagnosis of chronic conditions and becoming a vital component of clinical diagnosis, it has certain limitations and safety issues.



Key vendors



GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Digirad

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

Other prominent vendors



Advanced Accelerator Applications

Agfa-Gevaert

BC Technical

CardiArc

Cardinal Health

Carestream Health

CMR Naviscan

Cubresa

DDD-Diagnostic

Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

FMI Medical Systems

FUJIFILM Holdings

MiE America

MILabs

NeuroLogica

Neusoft Medical Systems

Photo Diagnostic Systems

RadioMedix

Sofie Biosciences

Spectrum Dynamics Medical

SynchroPET

Toshiba Medical Systems



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by product



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



