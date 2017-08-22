Global Nuclear Imaging Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Digirad & Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Nuclear Imaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global nuclear imaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated form the new nuclear imaging equipment sales.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing focus on developing PET/MRI hybrid imaging systems. PET/MR systems are the emerging hybrid imaging devices, which are likely driving the market growth. These scanners combine the anatomical imaging and functional imaging data, bringing MRI's excellent soft tissue characterization and imaging without ionizing radiation. Further, research studies stated that PET/MR systems provide more quantitative data on the density and profusion of tumors.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders increases the demand for diagnostic procedures which require medical imaging equipment such as nuclear imaging for effective and accurate diagnosis. Chronic diseases and conditions such as stroke, cancers, arthritis, thyroid, orthopedic and many other neuro degenerative disorders are easily diagnosed with the help of nuclear imaging.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Risks and safety issues associated with nuclear imaging and radiation exposure. Although nuclear imaging systems are popular in the effective diagnosis of chronic conditions and becoming a vital component of clinical diagnosis, it has certain limitations and safety issues.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Market segmentation by product
Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 09: Geographical segmentation
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
