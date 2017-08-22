EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against MAXIMUS, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces a securities class action lawsuit against MAXIMUS, Inc. ('MAXIMUS' or the 'Company') (NYSE: MMS). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between October 30, 2014 and February 3, 2016, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the October 6, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased MAXIMUS shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, MAXIMUS made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that: in obtaining the Health Assessment Advisory Service ('HAAS') contract, the Company set an unattainable target number of healthcare professionals to recruit and an unattainable target number of assessments; that throughout the HAAS contract, MAXIMUS was struggling to recruit, train and ramp-up new health care staff to perform the assessments; that the inability to meet its target number of healthcare recruits and target number of assessments, meant MAXIMUS would not earn the performance-based incentive fees from the HAAS contract; and that as a result, the Company's statements about its financial condition and business outlook, including statements about the HAAS contract and the amount of revenue MAXIMUS expected the contract to contribute, lacked a reasonable basis when made. Upon release of this news, shares of MAXIMUS lowered in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

If you wish to learn more about this lawsuit, or if you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., a prominent litigator for almost two decades, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

