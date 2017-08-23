EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses In Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ("Chipotle" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMG) for possible violations of federal securities laws between February 5, 2016 and July 19, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Chipotle shares during the Class Period, should contact the firm prior to the September 18, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered to be represented by an attorney. You may choose to do nothing and be an absent class member as well.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Chipotle made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's purported improvements in its restaurants' food safety policies were inadequate; that Chipotle's quality controls were still not in compliance with applicable consumer and workplace safety regulations; that the quality controls remained inadequate to protect consumer and employee health; and that, as a result, Chipotle's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Upon release of this news to the public, Chipotle's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC