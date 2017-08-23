Harley-Davidson Rolls Out Eight New Cruiser Motorcycles In Largest-Ever Product Development Project

In a Motor Company First, Influencers Debut New Models Across Social Media Platforms

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Leading intoits 115th Anniversary year, Harley-Davidson today launched five new Touring bikes andeight all-new Softail® Big-Twin cruisers designed under the largest product development project in company history. Part of the Motor Company's commitment to launch 100 high-impact motorcycles by 2027, each new cruiser was redesigned from the ground-up and features the Milwaukee-Eight' engine, an all-new frame and advanced technology to form a new foundation of style, comfort and performance.

To build excitement, the company partnered with celebrity and motorcycle enthusiasts around the world to be among the first to experience the new models. Each will reveal the new bikes to their fans with unboxing sessions across their social media channels. Check out FreedomMachine to see who's involved and what happens next.

"The new Softail models are the result of the most extensive research and development program in the company's history," said Paul James, manager of product portfolio, Harley-Davidson. "Thousands of hours of testing were put into the complete redesign of these new cruisers. We focused on taking the total rider experience to a higher level, where authenticity, heritage and soul meet the modern edge of technology for a ride that must be felt to be believed."

The aggressively styled 2018 Softail models merge the hard-riding performance of the Dyna® line with the unparalleled custom look of the Softail line, interpreting Harley-Davidson's history, authenticity and styling DNA through a modern lens. With stiffer and significantly lighter frames to harness the pulse-quickening torque of the new dual-counterbalanced Milwaukee-Eight® 107 and 114 engines, each bike is faster, lighter and handles better than any Big Twin cruiser predecessor.

"The new 2018 line-up reflects our mission to attract current riders and inspire new ones," continued James. "These bikes were designed to celebrate the universal pursuit of independence, authenticity, individuality of riders, with innovations that deliver an unbeatable riding experience for them on the open road."

The eight new Softail models include:

FAT BOY ® : Ripped and refined satin-chrome finishes deliver a bold, muscular styling statement showing off its powerful engine and new and improved ride and handling.

Ripped and refined satin-chrome finishes deliver a bold, muscular styling statement showing off its powerful engine and new and improved ride and handling. HERITAGE CLASSIC: Blacked-out styling of vintage 1950s Harley-Davidson models updated with a modern edge.

Blacked-out styling of vintage 1950s Harley-Davidson models updated with a modern edge. LOW RIDER ® : Inspired by '70s-era custom choppers but lighter and faster with corner-carving handling unimaginable back in the day.

Inspired by '70s-era custom choppers but lighter and faster with corner-carving handling unimaginable back in the day. SOFTAIL SLIM ® : Pays homage to post-war custom bobbers with a narrow rear end, trimmed front fender, solo seat and minimal chrome.

Pays homage to post-war custom bobbers with a narrow rear end, trimmed front fender, solo seat and minimal chrome. DELUXE: Classic high-line showstopper glistens with bright chrome while delivering the ride of a seriously modern machine.

Classic high-line showstopper glistens with bright chrome while delivering the ride of a seriously modern machine. BREAKOUT ® : Takes long, lean muscle to a modern edge with more lean angle and agility.

Takes long, lean muscle to a modern edge with more lean angle and agility. FAT BOB ® : Asphalt-eating traction, pothole-devouring suspension, agile cornering and a blacked-out take-no-prisoners look

Asphalt-eating traction, pothole-devouring suspension, agile cornering and a blacked-out take-no-prisoners look STREET BOB®: Youthful and rebellious, Street Bob is a stripped down, blacked-out bobber.

New technology features on each model include Daymaker Signature LED Headlamps, an integrated USB charging port, improved electrical system charging, new instrumentation and fuel tanks.

The new Touring models included redesigns of the top-selling Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special models and three new top of the line Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) models powered by the new 117ci Milwaukee-Eight engine, the most powerful ever offered by Harley-Davidson.

The full lineup of new 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, gear and accessories start rolling into Harley-Davidson® dealerships immediately. Visit H-D.com to see all the 2018 Harley-Davidson models and to find a local authorized dealer to take a test ride.

