NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 22, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 16, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN), if they purchased the Company's securities pursuant to its June 29, 2017 initial public offering ("IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

If you purchased securities of Blue Apron and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-aprn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 16, 2017.

Blue Apron and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its Registration Statement filed in connection with its IPO, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) advertising spending was being significantly reduced, despite prior statements to the contrary; (ii) product delivery delays or defects were causing customer retention problems; (iii) the launch of the Company's new facility was delayed; (iv) new product offerings were delayed; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Blue Apron's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

