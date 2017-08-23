To celebrate its 170th anniversary, the Carlsberg Group brings back its founding father to share his life philosophy with the whole world during a unique TEDxCopenhagen event in the New Carlsberg Glyptotek.



Copenhagen, 2017-08-23 09:38 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEDxCopenhagen will host an exciting day of talks at the New Carlsberg Glyptotek in Copenhagen under the theme of 'Trust Uncertainty' on Wednesday 23 August. Five selected speakers will share their views on the uncertainty of existence, the challenge of predictability, the force of coincidence and adventure, and the challenge of turning insecurity into new interesting facets of life.



For the highlight of the event, TEDxCopenhagen and Carlsberg Group will bring J.C. Jacobsen back to life using hologram technology for a truly unique experience.



This life philosophy is embodied in the title of the TEDx talk: 'Why you should answer every question with Probably.'



J.C. Jacobsen was a true pioneer and his laboratory was behind scientific breakthroughs such as the PH-scale and purified yeast. In times of yeast sickness, which affected the entire brewing industry, J.C. Jacobsen decided to share his revolutionary pure yeast across the world, probably making him one of the first business leaders to work open source.



In 1876, he left his company to the Carlsberg Foundation, which supports basic research within natural sciences, social sciences and humanities. Before the term 'brainstorm' was coined, J.C invited leading thought leaders from arts, politics and other disciplines to share their ideas.



As an innovative mind is timeless, it seems only natural that the late brewer shares his life philosophy on an innovation platform like TEDx, in order for the whole world to benefit from it.



J. C. Jacobsen is brought to life using the latest techniques in hologram technology - allowing J.C to interact with the audience and respond to questions. J.C. Jacobsen's speech will be hosted on YoutubeLive from 1 pm CET- accessible via the following live stream link: https://youtu.be/dui_qui1nfo



Carlsberg Group CEO Cees 't Hart, said: "We want to use our 170 year anniversary to celebrate the past and toast to the future. Carlsberg has been brewing for a better today and tomorrow since 1847. A better today through better beers and a better tomorrow through investments in science and sustainability. Today's recreation allows more people to experience our founder's unique mentality of pushing the boundaries and sharing with the world."



Carlsberg170 ProbablyTEDx



Contacts: Media Relations: Anders Bering +45 4179 1217 Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216 Investor Relations: Peter Kondrup +45 3327 1221 Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232 For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642490