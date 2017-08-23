sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

52,24 Euro		+0,13
+0,25 %
WKN: A1H8BV ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3 Ticker-Symbol: NOEJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORMA GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORMA GROUP SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,11
52,19
10:15
52,10
52,20
10:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORMA GROUP SE
NORMA GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORMA GROUP SE52,24+0,25 %
VOLVO AB B14,739+1,07 %