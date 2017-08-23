Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-08-23 / 09:30 *NORMA Group Receives Volvo Cars' Quality Excellence Award* *Hustopece, Czech Republic, August 23, 2017 *- NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, is honored as an outstanding supplier by Volvo Car Corporation. The Volvo Cars Quality Excellence (VQE) Award is presented to NORMA Group in the Czech Republic [1] for excellent performance in the areas of quality, logistics, customer service and for other criteria. "The award proves that, as a great team, we always work very hard to offer our customers first-class products and reliable service," said Vladimir Smolka, Managing Director of NORMA Group in the Czech Republic. "We continually check whether our processes and production steps can be further improved and made leaner." NORMA Group in the Czech Republic has been supplying metal fixation straps among other products to Volvo Car Corporation since 2013. At the Hustopece plant, around 350 employees manufacture numerous joining products made of metal, such as hose clamps [2], heavy duty clamps (GBS) [3] and pipe retaining clips (RSGU) [4]. Besides the plant in the Czech Republic, other NORMA Group plants in Germany, Poland, Sweden, Serbia and other places manufacture products for Volvo. In April 2017, the NORMA Group site in Poland was also awarded the VQE Award. [5] The Award has been recognizing suppliers with excellent performance in several areas since 2012. These areas include, among others, product quality, production processes, delivery reliability and continuous improvement. Defects and customer complaints cannot have occurred during the period under review. Additional information on the company is available on www.normagroup.com [6]. Press photos are available from our platform on www.normagroup.com/images [7]. *Contact* NORMA Group SE Alexandra Lipkowski? Group Communications E-Mail: alexandra.lipkowski@normagroup.com Tel.: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 747 *About NORMA Group* NORMA Group is a global market leader in engineered joining technology. The company manufactures a wide range of innovative connecting solutions and water management technology offering more than 35,000 products to customers in 100 countries with around 7,400 employees. NORMA Group helps its customers and business partners react to global challenges such as climate change and increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group joining products can be found in vehicles and trains, ships and aircraft, buildings and water management as well as in applications for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company generated sales of around EUR 895 million in 2016. NORMA Group operates a global network of 29 production facilities as well as numerous sales and distribution sites across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. NORMA Group has its headquarters in Maintal, Germany. NORMA Group SE is listed on the German stock exchange (Prime Standard) and included in the MDAX index. End of Media Release Issuer: NORMA Group SE Key word(s): Industry 2017-08-23 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: NORMA Group SE Edisonstr. 4 63477 Maintal Germany Phone: +49 6181 6102 741 Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641 E-mail: ir@normagroup.com Internet: www.normagroup.com ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3 WKN: A1H8BV Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 603373 2017-08-23 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=638e60131720ff054fbf8c8b1c175613&application_id=603373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://www.normagroup.com/norma.nsf/res/NORMACLAMP_TX_en.pdf/$file/NORMACLAMP_TX_en.pdf 3: http://www.normagroup.com/norma.nsf/res/NORMA_GBS_datasheet_en.pdf/$file/NORMA_GBS_datasheet_en.pdf 4: http://www.normagroup.com/norma.nsf/res/NORMA_RS_RSGU_datasheet_en.pdf/$file/NORMA_RS_RSGU_datasheet_en.pdf 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9c3f651f276891ac420d8c6aaf771715&application_id=603373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f541d7fbe199588b30ddc23cc97d1ed&application_id=603373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05def05cd948e4746d1b09256aef7ca4&application_id=603373&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 23, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)