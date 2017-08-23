Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Biotest AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Biotest AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-08-23 / 11:52
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Biotest AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed for the business year 2017:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
http://www.biotest.com/de/de/investor_relations/news_und_publikationen_/publ
ikationen/quartalsberichte.cfm English:
http://www.biotest.com/de/en/investor_relations/news_and_publications/public
ations/quarterly_reports.cfm
2017-08-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Internet: http://www.biotest.de
End of News DGAP News Service
603457 2017-08-23
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 23, 2017 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT)
