LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 --Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) ("Vitality", "Vitality Biopharma", or the "Company") a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, is pleased to provide a presentation and participate in a cannabis industry panel session at the MoneyShow San Francisco investment conference.

Company CEO Robert Brooke will provide a company overview and conduct a seminar titled "Unlocking the Power of Cannabinoids to Treat Serious Neurological and Inflammatory Conditions" at 2:40pm PDT.

At 4:30pm PDT, Mr. Brooke will participate with industry leaders in a panel session titled "Meet the Experts Capitalizing on the Cannabis Industry".

Event: The MoneyShow San Francisco

Date: Friday, August 25, 2017

Times: Presentation - 2:40pm, Panel Session - 4:30pm (Pacific Time)

Location: Marriott Marquis - 780 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Webcast: http://bit.ly/2vn5UyR

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCQB: VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma is dedicated to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. For more information, visit: www.vitality.bio. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow - Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser - is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 70,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide. See: www.moneyshow.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact

Vitality Biopharma

Investor Relations

info@vitality.bio

1-530-231-7800

www.vitality.bio



