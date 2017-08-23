sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Diebold Nixdorf Names Gale To Lead UK And Ireland Business

NORTH CANTON, Ohio and PADERBORN, Germany, Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced that Ben Gale has been appointed vice president, UK/Ireland. In this role, Gale will be responsible for leading and overseeing Diebold Nixdorf's business operations in the UK and Ireland.

Diebold Nixdorf Primary Logo.

With more than 20 years of experience in the IT sector, Ben has held senior roles at Xerox, NCR and The Logic Group. He has significant experience in both the retail banking and retail industries and has successfully grown and developed businesses across services, software and hardware portfolios. He will be based in Bracknell, England and report to Christian Weisser, senior vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ben into the UK/Ireland business," Weisser said. "The timing of this appointment is excellent following the recent launch of the Diebold Nixdorf brand in the UK and Ireland. Ben's experience and successful track record as an IT leader will be extremely valuable as we further broaden relationships and provide connected commerce solutions for our customers in the region."

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol 'DBD'. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/547686/Diebold_Nixdorf_Logo.jpg


