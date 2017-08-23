Diebold Nixdorf Names Gale To Lead UK And Ireland Business

NORTH CANTON, Ohio and PADERBORN, Germany, Aug. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced that Ben Gale has been appointed vice president, UK/Ireland. In this role, Gale will be responsible for leading and overseeing Diebold Nixdorf's business operations in the UK and Ireland.

With more than 20 years of experience in the IT sector, Ben has held senior roles at Xerox, NCR and The Logic Group. He has significant experience in both the retail banking and retail industries and has successfully grown and developed businesses across services, software and hardware portfolios. He will be based in Bracknell, England and report to Christian Weisser, senior vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ben into the UK/Ireland business," Weisser said. "The timing of this appointment is excellent following the recent launch of the Diebold Nixdorf brand in the UK and Ireland. Ben's experience and successful track record as an IT leader will be extremely valuable as we further broaden relationships and provide connected commerce solutions for our customers in the region."

