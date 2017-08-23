PASADENA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Wetzel's Pretzels, the innovator in the fresh-baked pretzel category, today announced the successful opening of its most recent nontraditional location, at the Walmart Supercenter in Queens Creek, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix. The new Queens Creek Wetzel's Pretzels marks one of the 11 Walmart locations the brand will open this year.

"We continue to find success with traditional mall units, but our nontraditional locations, both in and outside of California, such as the Walmart in Queens Creek, have been fantastic growth vehicles for Wetzel's Pretzels," said Doug Flaig, VP Franchise Development at Wetzel's Pretzels. "Along with uncovering the best traditional and nontraditional real estate, we're continuing to seek motivated, growth oriented multi-unit franchise partners who are looking to expand their portfolio with a fantastic concept like Wetzel's Pretzels."

In addition to its most recent location in Queens Creek, Wetzel's Pretzels has opened in Walmart Supercenter stores in Ohio and Iowa, with four new Texas Walmart locations to open by the end of the year. The brand's national partnership with Walmart presents a tremendous growth opportunity, as Wetzel's Pretzel's continues to leverage the partnership to open in Walmart Supercenter locations across the country. The brand has also capitalized on other nontraditional locations and found success, such as a second pretzel cart on the popular Santa Monica Pier in Southern California, and a planned location on a Bahama cruise port, scheduled to open in the fourth quarter.

With a focus on hand-rolled hot and fresh pretzels crafted from simple ingredients such as flour, water, yeast and a touch of salt, Wetzel's Pretzels offers a craveable snack that appeals to every demographic. Each Wetzel's Pretzel's location also offers a variety of fresh and frozen lemonades to pair with the scratch-made pretzels, pretzel-wrapped hot dogs, Pizza Bitz and more.

Wetzel's Pretzels is able to capitalize on various nontraditional locations as the brand offers a variety of build-out options to accommodate most any space, including both baking and non-baking kiosks, as well as remote units that can supplement a traditional mall location. Those interested in baking up a franchise can contact Doug Flaig at doug@wetzels.com.

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel's Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 300 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel's Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel's Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, "Like" them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3164417



Media Contact:

Josh Levitt

Canvas Blue for Wetzel's Pretzels

949.215.1438

Email Contact



