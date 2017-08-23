The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2017 (IPCI)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI) who purchased shares between January 14, 2016 and July 26, 2017.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intellipharmaceutics failed to conduct a human abuse liability study to support its Rexista New Drug Application ("NDA"); (2) the Company did not include abuse-deterrent studies conducted to support abuse-deterrent label claims related to abuse of the drug by various pathways; (3) the Company was not submitting sufficient data to support approval of the NDA; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Intellipharmaceutics' business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Intellipharmaceutics, you have until September 29, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/intellipharmaceutics-international-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm