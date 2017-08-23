sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,736 Euro		-0,034
-4,42 %
WKN: A0YC7P ISIN: CA4581731011 Ticker-Symbol: I4A 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,768
0,795
17:48
0,772
0,791
17:48
23.08.2017 | 17:44
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 29, 2017 (IPCI)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (NASDAQ: IPCI) who purchased shares between January 14, 2016 and July 26, 2017.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Intellipharmaceutics failed to conduct a human abuse liability study to support its Rexista New Drug Application ("NDA"); (2) the Company did not include abuse-deterrent studies conducted to support abuse-deterrent label claims related to abuse of the drug by various pathways; (3) the Company was not submitting sufficient data to support approval of the NDA; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Intellipharmaceutics' business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Intellipharmaceutics, you have until September 29, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sbm/intellipharmaceutics-international-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. is an experienced attorney and has also practiced as a Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Klein represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
Fax: (347) 558-9665
www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE