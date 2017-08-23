Ingram Micro channel partners can now leverage Axway Syncplicity to help organizations build a digital workplace and streamline content collaboration with their ecosystems

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, is expanding its go-to-market reach and resources, striking a new alliance with Ingram Micro Inc, a global provider of technology and supply chain services. By combining on-premise and private cloud infrastructures, Axway Syncplicity provides businesses of all sizes the flexibility to customize their digital workplace and modernize the IT infrastructure, while ensuring governance across regions and providing users with seamless consumer-like file sharing experiences.

Organizations seeking to thrive in today's digital economy need to quickly and securely share and access data across increasingly complex and dynamic global networks. With access to deep market insights and proven experience, Ingram Micro's channel partners are well positioned to deliver Axway Syncplicity to help organizations across the U.S. increase content collaboration and productivity. Channel partners and enterprises using Axway Syncplicity are able to simplify data security and expand their digital enterprise with powerful file access, sharing and mobile capabilities that reduce costs and consolidate IT tools.

"Axway Syncplicity provides a simple yet comprehensive content collaboration and file sharing solution that's easy for channel partners to market, sell and manage," said Donald Scott, Sr. Manager, Emerging Vendor initiative, Advanced Solutions at Ingram Micro. "Channel partners and organizations of all sizes are seeking better ways to use technology to build advantage and Syncplicity delivers. We are pleased to add Axway's new product line to our portfolio and provide our channel partners with greater choice when it comes to industry leading, channel-friendly providers."

Through Ingram Micro, new Axway Syncplicity channel partners are enrolled in a 60-day enablement plan to provide consulting and training for solution deployment for customers. They will also have access to assets, webinars and seminars with local Syncplicity resources to help support new customer onboarding.

"Now more than ever before, organizations can tap into an ecosystem of partners, suppliers and resellers to modernize their business," said Michael Dayton, senior vice president, global alliances and channels, Axway. "This new alliance allows us to work together with Ingram Micro to deliver enhanced digital experiences for the end-user through a growing community of channel partners."

In February 2017, Axway acquired Syncplicity to transform the way modern enterprises collaborate and innovate across digital ecosystems and heighten engagement with customers, employees and partners what Axway calls customer experience networks.

