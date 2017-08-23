Technavio analysts forecast the global digital crosspoint switch marketto grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global digital crosspoint switchmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different form factors of crosspoint switches.

Digital crosspoint switches are critical for any business operational performance. These products are the backbone of enterprise and industrial automation to access advanced technology that shapes the world's economy. Many enterprises, globally, including telecommunication service providers and internet service providers, are establishing data centers to offer cloud-based services and provide high-speed data transfer rate services to both consumers and business worldwide.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global digital crosspoint switch market:

Increasing deployment of data centers

Increase in demand for energy-efficient and high-speed networking services

Demand for LTE migration

Increasing deployment of data centers

Big data analytics and other complex cloud-based applications are called as analytical applications, which require high computing power. Analytical applications are virtualized and operated in physical servers in the data centers. Thus, increase in the construction of data centers is driven by the rise in demand for cloud-based services and big data analytics.

Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst at Technavio, says, "Data centers owned by cloud service providers and internet service providers, such as AWS, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft, are mostly termed as hyper scale data centers. The increase in demand for servers from these organizations should boost the demand for servers. Also, vendors design and manufacture servers for specific business needs, such as mission-critical servers or HPC servers."

Increase in demand for energy-efficient and high-speed networking services

The increase in demand for energy-efficient and high-speed networking drives the digital crosspoint switch market. The evolution of the broadband networks consists of high-quality, high-speed data and video transport layers. The power consumption of the network devices varies with respect to the size of the devices as well as based on the applications. The data within the data center is moved to the storage medium through the network connectivity.

"Data within the data center also moves the data to regional as well as to the international location at a rapid pace. Virtualization of digital crosspoint switches has helped boost the utilization of server infrastructure in modern networking environments. The port capacity of the digital crosspoint switch enables the level of performance and architectural design for higher density system," adds Jujhar.

Demand for LTE migration

In the developed markets, consumers with smartphones are increasingly connected to the internet. Also, there is an increase in trend for retail customer from developing countries to be connected to the internet for making various digital and m-commerce transactions. In 2016, 62.5% of global internet users were from developing countries.

To satisfy the increasing data demand for the consumer market, carriers are migrating toward the fourth-generation mobile technology such as LTE and LTE Advanced. LTE increases the speed of data transmission by multi fold. This, in turn, makes the network carriers to install very large digital crosspoint switches in their back haul to support this migration to LTE.

Top vendors:

Analog Devices

ON Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Microsemi

Texas Instruments

MACOM

