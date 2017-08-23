Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding

AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication

of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-08-23 / 20:49

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of

disclosure / German: August 24, 2017 Date of disclosure / English: August

24, 2017 German:

https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/quartalsberichte/fb7e70a45043a8b4 English:

https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/financial-reports/e1a3a6aac89fd666



Language: English

Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany

Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com



