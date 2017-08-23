Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding
AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication
of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-08-23 / 20:49
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of
disclosure / German: August 24, 2017 Date of disclosure / English: August
24, 2017 German:
https://www.fp-francotyp.com/de/quartalsberichte/fb7e70a45043a8b4 English:
https://www.fp-francotyp.com/en/financial-reports/e1a3a6aac89fd666
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
