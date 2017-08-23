EQUITY ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. ('Applied Optoelectronics' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: AAOI) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between July 13, 2017 and August 3, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the October 4, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Applied Optoelectronics made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose: that a major customer was decreasing its purchases of the Company's 40G receivers; that the loss of this major customer's business would have a severe negative impact on the Company's financial performance; and that as a result of the above, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information reached the public, shares of Applied Optoelectronics dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator based in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

