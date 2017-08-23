Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2017) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce John Wisbey, Deputy Chairman of TNR, has increased his shareholding in the Company through a series of market purchases to a total of 7,497,000 common shares, representing 5.004% of the common shares outstanding. Mr. Wisbey also holds options to purchase up to 1,550,000 common shares, representing diluted shareholdings of 5.977%.
Kirill Klip, the Company's Executive Chairman commented, "I welcome John Wisbey as an active member of our team and the TNR Board. TNR is working to become an energy metals royalty company. We are advancing strategic market opportunities for our royalty holdings in McEwen Mining's Los Azules Copper project in Argentina as well as other royalties in strategic commodities such as lithium, and such strategic stakes as the Shotgun Gold investment project. The Company will be expanding its reach in overseas markets such as London in order to facilitate the active management of its projects portfolio. John will oversee the Company's capital market operations and strategic transactions."
ABOUT TNR GOLD CORP.
TNR Gold Corp. is working to become an energy metals royalty company. Over the past twenty-two years, TNR, through its lead generator business model, has been successful in generating high quality exploration projects around the globe. With the Company's expertise, resources and industry network, it identified the potential of the Los Azules copper project in Argentina and now holds a 0.36% NSR on the prospect.
TNR is also a major shareholder of International Lithium Corp. ("ILC"), with current holdings of approximately 15% of the outstanding shares of ILC. ILC holds interests in lithium projects in Argentina, Ireland and Canada.
TNR retains a 1.8% NSR on the Mariana property in Argentina. ILC maintains a right to repurchase 1.0% of the NSR on the Mariana property of which 0.9% relates to the Company's NSR interest. The Company would receive $900,000 on execution of the repurchase. The project is currently being advanced in a joint venture between ILC and Ganfeng Lithium International Co. Ltd.
At its core, TNR provides significant exposure to gold and copper through its holdings in Alaska (the Shotgun gold porphyry project) and Argentina, and is committed to continued generation of in-demand projects, while diversifying its markets and building shareholder value.
