INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against TransDigm Group Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the 'Firm') announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against TransDigm Group Incorporated ('TransDigm' or the 'Company') (NYSE: TDG). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between May 10, 2016 and January 19, 2017, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the October 10, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased TransDigm shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 4000 Barranca Parkway, Suite 250, Irvine, CA 92604, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, TransDigm made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company's growth and profitability were artificially inflated as a result of its illicit business practices; that TransDigm used exclusive distributors to make noncompetitive government bids seems competitive; that the Company's subsidiaries failed to list TransDigm as a parent entity when submitting government bids; and that as a result of the above, the Company's statements about its business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. Upon release of this information, shares of TransDigm lowered in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

Contact

Joon M. Khang, Esq.

Telephone: 949-419-3834

Facsimile: 949-225-4474

joon@khanglaw.com

SOURCE: Khang & Khang LLP