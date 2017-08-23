Global Steam Trap (Thermostatic, Mechanical and Thermodynamic) Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Steam Trap Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Steam Trap market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $4.91 billion by 2025

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are rise in demand for geothermal power generation, growing reduction of fossil fuel resources, recent technological developments for steam trap market and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on body material, the market is segmented into iron, steel and other body materials. By product, the steam trap market is segregated into thermostatic, mechanical and thermodynamic.

Depending on end user, the market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food & beverages, energy & power, and chemicals. On the basis of application, the market is divided into process, tracing and drip.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Steam Trap Market, By Body Material



5 Steam Trap Market, By Product



6 Steam Trap Market, By End User



7 Steam Trap Market, By Application



8 Steam Trap Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC

Pentair PLC

The Weir Group PLC

Flowserve Corporation

Circor International, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Schlumberger N.V.

Thermax Limited

Velan Inc.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Watson Mcdaniel Company

Armstrong

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

CSI heat

Bestobell Steam Traps

