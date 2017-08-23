Future of B2B Online Retailing, 2017-2025: Connected Marketplaces Transition from Transactional Hubs to Assistive Selling

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Future of B2B Online Retailing" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Online B2B retailing is at an inflection point and is going through major shifts in technology and business models. The B2B market will outgrow the B2C market by 2025, with China taking the lead. The market is evolving due to shifts in the impact of mobility and role of digital channels. Retailers, in order to cope up with the change in the market, need to incorporate a broader competitive view by prioritising mobile and omnichannel strategies by investing aggressively in the B2B customer experience. The top priority of B2B retailers is to create a unique and personalised experience in delivering services through innovation in technologies.

The area of focus for the B2B vendors has shifted from procurement tools and EDI to hypermarkets, assistive selling, and omnichannel presence. The change is mainly to increase visibility among the other stakeholders and build strong software and infrastructure services.

This study covers the online B2B market in the key economies: US, Germany, Spain, France, UK, China, and Japan. It analyses the online sales in the manufacturing industry and classifies the B2B relationships and working models. The research service also focuses on techniques needed to improve the efficiency of online operations and customer services to enhance future growth opportunities. Profiles of B2B success cases are included and the study concludes with strategic conclusions and key success factors to be considered in the online B2B retailing sector. Some of the critical elements researched in the study include market automation, omnichannel presence, cognitive learning, assistive selling services, and fulfillment process and future innovative technologies such as drone delivery and virtual reality. The base year considered for the study is 2016.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

- Key Findings of the Study

- B2B Online Market Definitions

- Online B2B Market Purview

- Online B2B Market Research Scope

2. Online B2B Market in Key Economies-Estimates on Market Potential

- Estimates of Key B2B Online Markets (Manufacturers Only)

- Manufacturing Online Sales in the United States

- Manufacturing Online Sales in Germany

- Manufacturing Online Sales in the United Kingdom

- Manufacturing Online Sales in Spain

- Manufacturing Online Sales in France

- Manufacturing Online Sales in Japan

- Manufacturing Online Sales in China

- Online B2B Market (Manufacturers Only) Assessment

3. Online B2B Models-Types of B2B Relationships and Working Models

- Types of B2B Relationships

- Types of B2B Business Models

- One-to-Many-eShop: Designing End-to-End Online Journeys

- eShop-Case Study 1: 3-Creating the B2C Experience in B2B

- eShop-Case Study 2: BMW Web Store-Direct from Manufacturers

- eShop-Case Study 3: Xiameter-Transparent Online Low Pricing

- eShop-Case Study 4: Siemens-Industry Mall

- eShop-Case Study 5: ExonnMobil

- eShop-Case Study 6: John Deere

- Three Critical Elements of One-to-Many Models

- 1) New Features

- 2) Omnichannel Presence

- Types of Omnichannels

- 3) Cognitive Learning

- Industry-specific-Automotive: Tyre24

- Industry-specific-Healthcare: WestCMR

- Hypermarket-Case Study 1: Alibaba

- Hypermarket-Case Study 2: Amazon Business

- Hypermarket-Case Study 3: eBay

- Amazon and Alibaba-Comparison Matrix

- Key Elements of the Many-to-Many Business Model

- Marketing Services

- Assistive Selling Services

- Fulfillment Process

- B2B Fulfillment Process from Many-to-Many Players

- Comparisons between Two Models

- Case Study of Self-run Model-Amazon Fulfillment

- Case Study of Go-between Marketplace Model-Cainiao

4. Operational Efficiencies of Online B2B Strategies

- B2B eCommerce Matrices-Strategy for Business Success

- Omnichannel Matrices for B2B eCommerce

- Financial Matrices for B2B eCommerce

- Customer Support and Engagement Matrices for B2B eCommerce

5. Distributors' Perspectives

- Key Industrial Distributors

- Assessment of Market Requirements for Large and SME Accounts

- Grainger-eCommerce Strategy

- RS Components-eCommerce Strategy

- IPH-eCommerce Strategy

- Competitive Analysis-Offerings to Large Customers

6. Key Online B2B Vendor Innovations

- B2B eCommerce Service Landscape

- Case Study-Omnichannel: SAP Hybris

- Case Study-Assistive Selling: Apttus MAX

- Case Study-Personalisation: YUSP

- SikkaSoft's Cloud-based App Platform

7. Future Perspectives

- Future Technology Innovations for B2B eCommerce

- Drone Deliveries

- Virtual Reality

- Industry 4.0-The Five Strategic Shifts

- Industry 4.0-Contracts

- Industry 4.0-Adoption Cycle

- Industry 4.0-Adoption in Process Industries

- Industry 4.0-Evolution of Data Analytics for Maintenance-related Activities

- Industry 4.0-Predictive Maintenance

- Industry 4.0-Smart Products

8. Profiles of B2B Success Cases

- B2B Success Cases by Industry

9. Aerobay

- Company, KPI, SKU, and Competitors

- Aerobay Solution

10. Medtronic

- Company, KPI, SKU, and Competitors

- Medtronic Solution

11. BASF

- Company, KPI, SKU, and Competitors

- BASF Solution

12. Ferguson

- Company, KPI, SKU, and Competitors

- Ferguson Solution

13. Strategic Conclusion-Key Success Factors to Consider

- Shaping B2B eCommerce Buying Experience

- Growth Opportunities in B2B eCommerce Market

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d37lpx/future_of_b2b

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716