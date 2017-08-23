Global Healthcare Barcode Technology Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - QR Codes are Poised to Become an Essential Tool for the Emergency Response Community

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Healthcare Barcode Technology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Healthcare Barcode Technology Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $1180.09 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are barcodes to improve drug safety, automation in diagnostics could move from a large, single lab to patient bedside, QR codes are poised to become an essential tool for the emergency response community and barcode scanning to be used from the mobile phone for patient records.

On the basis of Product, market is segmented into barcode verifiers, barcode printers and barcode scanners. Barcode printers are further divided into dot matrix printer, ink jet printer, laser printer and thermal printers. Barcode Scanners are sub divided into charge-coupled device, laser barcode scanner, image barcode scanner and wand barcode scanner.

Application market is divided into Non-Clinical Applications and Clinical. Non-Clinical Applications are further divided into cycle counts, picking and internal transfer, put-away and verification, receiving replenishment ordering and supply chain management. Clinical is further divided into blood transfusion verification, dietary management, gamete tracking in fertilization, laboratory specimen identification, medication administrative verification and respiratory therapy treatment. Clinical is further fragmented into blood transfusion verification, dietary management, gamete tracking in fertilization, laboratory specimen identification, medication administrative verification and respiratory therapy treatment.

Current Trends:



Barcodes to improve Drug Safety.



Automation in diagnostics could move from a large, single lab to patient bedside.



QR Codes are poised to become an essential tool for the emergency response community.



Barcode scanning to be used from the mobile phone for patient records.

Companies Mentioned



Zebra Technologies Corporation

Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Sato Worldwide

Microscan System, Inc.

Jadak

Honeywell International Inc.

Godex

Datalogic S.P.A

Cognex Corporation

Code Corporation

Bluebird Inc.

Axicon Auto Id Ltd



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Healthcare Barcode Technology Market, By Product



5 Healthcare Barcode Technology Market, By Application



6 Healthcare Barcode Technology Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



