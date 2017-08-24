CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/23/17 -- Raise Production Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") has released its financial results for three and six months ended June 30, 2017.

PRESIDENT'S UPDATE

The Company is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders on recent activities related to its Horizontal Wellbore Production System (the "System") and High Angle Lift Solution ("HALS").

Horizontal Wellbore Production System

The Company has retrieved the System from the test partner wellbore. The material retrieved from inside of the pumps gave the Company more relevant information and confirmed that the System had been operating as designed and had been producing the fluids that the wellbore was capable of inflowing from the reservoir. The System works.

The Company has recently developed a unique method to immediately increase productivity of existing customer wells and evaluate the inflow, flow characteristics, pressures and temperatures at multiple points while pumping the build and vertical sections with the Company's HALS. This information will ensure proper placement of the System along with increased accuracy in determining estimated remaining reserves from non-producing and flow restricted areas of the wellbore. This information can then be utilized to determine the optimal number of pumps and pump placement along the wellbore and provide a more accurate estimated optimal recovery of oil and gas for the operator.

Based on this new method and cumulative knowledge gained from installs in the test partner wellbore, the Company now has a clearly defined methodology to identify wells for optimal performance.

The Company is excited to partner with third party suppliers to provide the logging tools, reservoir evaluation (including 3D modelling) and dynamic flow simulation in addition to the Company's "in house" production engineering for the completion design and hardware recommendations for customers.

High Angle Lift Solution (HALS)

The HALS is a high angle lift solution that can have certain downhole tools added, such as horizontal separation, sand control, velocity flow tubes and pack off assemblies for flow control. The recently added instrumentation allows the HALS to be utilized to evaluate the horizontal section while pumping and producing at optimal rates. The double benefit to E&P's is maximized productivity by optimizing vertical and build sections of the wellbore while gaining insight into flow conditions of the horizontal section.

The Company's private demonstrations of its products and the recent open house held at its facility has resulted in confirmed sales, multiple follow up requests and confirmed the industry's interest in optimizing horizontal wellbores. Raise believes that as this product continues to gain traction, the evolution of horizontal wellbore evaluation will become increasingly attractive to producers.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 85,120 $ 105,300 $ 92,520 $ 160,950 Cost of sales 80,887 74,392 87,479 112,863 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin 4,233 30,908 5,041 49,087 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other income 14,133 4,562 16,993 10,525 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses: General and administration 447,649 382,902 739,947 744,728 Depreciation and amortization 27,180 35,000 54,399 69,464 Stock-based compensation 11,024 21,809 23,971 50,253 Finance costs 1,979 4,130 5,000 9,113 Research expenses - 28,812 - 28,812 Asset impairment - 5,867 - 5,867 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 487,832 478,520 823,317 908,237 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (469,466) $ (443,050) $ (801,283) $ (849,625) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells.

