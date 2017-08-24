DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 The "Future of Amazon in the Automotive Industry, 2017-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Amazon has established itself as a global powerhouse in the online retail space. In some locations, it sells everything from books and electronics to even food. It has been able to continuously innovate in terms of its logistics, products offerings, and customer interaction experience. Sellers have been using Amazon to sell automotive products, including spare parts and accessories, and it is stepping up its game to take on established players who sell parts online. Amazon has also created a dedicated portal called Amazon Vehicles to educate customers about vehicles and provide relevant parts, accessories, and services. The next step in the evolution is to sell vehicles, but whether it will be new or used - and whether it will be in North America or Europe - is what industry players are watching.



Digital retail is a growing trend, and brick-and-mortar businesses are increasing their online presence to meet customer demand. There will definitely be an increase in the number of automotive retail businesses - both new and used car - and an increase in competitiveness by offering more value to the customer through an online onslaught.



Even though the path forward for Amazon in revolutionizing the automotive retail space, significant challenges exist. In markets where OEMs can sell directly to customers, they will be able to increase profit margins considering there are no middlemen, including Amazon. OEMs can independently develop, maintain, and innovate their online sales presence since selling on Amazon requires abiding by its rules. Supply chain and logistics complexities are reduced significantly because OEMs can manage this process entirely on their own. Amazon promotes its Fulfillment by Amazon tag, but this will be prove to be difficult for it to store inventory. Amazon will have to battle already-established new and used car businesses to create a name for itself in this space. It also has to be able to convince customers of the idea of buying cars online.



The top 5 questions that this study will answer are:



- What business opportunities in the automotive industry is Amazon pursuing?

- What are the key advantages that Amazon has, and how it can leverage these to create a substantial impact in the automotive industry?

- What are the key trends in new and used car sales in select regions, and how could Amazon disrupt these markets?

- How will Amazon use its advanced artificial intelligence software and hardware devices to empower automotive OEMs and customers?

- How would Amazon penetrate other areas of the automotive industry, including in-car connectivity and autonomous technology, and compete with the established players?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



- Executive Summary-Key Findings

- Eliminating Redundant and Lengthy Purchase Processes

- Amazon's Used Car Potential

- Impact of Alexa on eRetailing

- Amazon's Current and Future Offerings



2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Segmentation



3. Amazon's Unique Position in the Market



- Facts and Automotive Potential for Amazon

- Amazon's Core Offerings Relevant to the Industry

- Pricing Model for Sellers

- Amazon as an Industry Player



4. Amazon Opportunity Analysis for New Car Retail



- Amazon's Opportunity Analysis in New Car Retail-Key Takeaways

- Amazon Opportunity Analysis in New Car Retail-Various Scenarios

- Market-Specific New Car Sales Analysis

- Current Retail Methods

- Redundant and Lengthy Purchase Process

- Amazon's Current Offerings

- Case Study-SEAT Mii France/Fiat Italy

- Case Study-Hyundai North America

- Scenario 1-Dealers using Amazon's Services

- Scenario 1-Cost to Sell on Amazon as a Dealer

- Scenario 1-Cost Model Analysis for Slimmed-Down Operations

- Scenario 2-Direct Amazon New Car Sales

- Scenario 2-Cost to Sell on Amazon as a Manufacturer

- Significantly Reduced Cost, Time, and Complexity

- Challenges for Amazon

- Brick-and-Mortar Dealer Competitive Strategies



5. Amazon Opportunity Analysis for Used Car Retail



- Amazon's Opportunity Analysis in Used Car Market-Key Takeaways

- Amazon's Used Car Potential

- Popular Used Car Platforms

- Competitor Profile-eBay

- Amazon's Used Car Potential

- Snapshot of Possible Amazon Listing

- Potential Impact of Amazon on the Used Car Industry

- Additional Value Offerings on Amazon



6. Amazon's Other Automotive Ventures



- Amazon's Other Automotive Ventures-Key Takeaways

- Impact of Alexa on eRetailing

- Alexa Integration in Vehicles

- Enhanced Aftermarket Opportunities

- Logistics and Autonomous Technology

- Amazon Subsidiaries That Could Impact the Automotive Industry



7. Conclusions and Future Outlook



- Key Conclusions and So What Analysis

- Growth Opportunity for Amazon and its Partners

- Amazon's Strategy for Retail Partners and Challengers

- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



8. Appendix



