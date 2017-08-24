Global Industrial Automation Market to Reach $179.3 Billion by 2025: Untapped Regions like Asia Pacific Shows Growth Opportunity for the Market

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Industrial Automation Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $179.3 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increased in usage of robots in industries and untapped regions like Asia Pacific shows growth opportunity for the market.

Based on automation type the market is categorized into computer numerical control (CNC) routers, distributed control system (DCS), electronic control units (ECU), human machine interface (HMI), machine vision systems, manufacturing execution systems (MES), plant asset management, product lifecycle management (PLM), programmable logic control systems (PLC), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and other automation type.

By end user, industrial automation market is segmented into automotive and transportation, chemical, material, and food, energy and power system, environment and building technologies, heavy industries, hydro power, measurement and instrumentation, metals and mining, oil and gas, pulp and paper.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Increased in usage of robots in industries



Untapped regions like Asia Pacific shows growth opportunity for the market



shows growth opportunity for the market Recent technological developments in industrial automation

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology

Bosch

Emerson Electric Company

FANUC Corporation

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Kuka

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd.

Voith GmbH.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Industrial Automation Market, By Automation Type



5 Industrial Automation Market, By End User



6 Industrial Automation Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



