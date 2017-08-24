sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,89 Euro		+0,468
+0,82 %
WKN: A2ALDB ISIN: FR0013176526 Ticker-Symbol: VSA2 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALEO SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,64
58,11
23.08.
57,61
57,78
23.08.
24.08.2017 | 01:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Denso, Gentherm, Mahle & Valeo

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automotive thermal management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of integrated TMS for vehicle components. TMS suppliers and OEMs are following the trend of integrating two or more systems to reduce the weight and size, thus involving less energy consumption. In EVs, hybrid vehicles, or ICE vehicles with the 48V/12V start-stop system, OEMs are integrating power electronics components into the same module such as a belt starter generator, electric drive (motor, generator, or inverter), and inverter-converter modules. Hence, the integration and sharing of a common TMS for battery and other electric drive components are gaining prominence.

Key vendors

  • Denso
  • Gentherm
  • MAHLE
  • Valeo

Other prominent vendors

  • AVID
  • BorgWarner
  • Bosch
  • CapTherm Systems
  • Dana
  • DuPont
  • Hanon Systems
  • VOSS Automotive

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01:Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvs5g8/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire