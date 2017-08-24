Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Denso, Gentherm, Mahle & Valeo

DUBLIN, August 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive thermal management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing adoption of integrated TMS for vehicle components. TMS suppliers and OEMs are following the trend of integrating two or more systems to reduce the weight and size, thus involving less energy consumption. In EVs, hybrid vehicles, or ICE vehicles with the 48V/12V start-stop system, OEMs are integrating power electronics components into the same module such as a belt starter generator, electric drive (motor, generator, or inverter), and inverter-converter modules. Hence, the integration and sharing of a common TMS for battery and other electric drive components are gaining prominence.

Key vendors



Denso

Gentherm

MAHLE

Valeo



Other prominent vendors



AVID

BorgWarner

Bosch

CapTherm Systems

Dana

DuPont

Hanon Systems

VOSS Automotive



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01:Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



