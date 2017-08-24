Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Innovation Technology Successfully Issued a warning prior to the Jiuzhaigou 7.0 magnitude Earthquake

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Jiuzhaigou -- a world natural heritage site in western China's Sichuan Province, also a home of the giant pandas. Prior to the disaster, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Institute of Care-life issuedan earthquake early warning from Chengdu, China, which has attracted wide attention and aroused heated discussionon Chinese social media.

This earthquake early warning system was developed by Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Institute of Care-life and has been put into use since 2011.Since then, China has become the third countryin the worldthatutilizesearthquake early warning technology after Mexico and Japan. After this 7.0-magnitudeearthquakehit Jiuzhaigou, ICL sent out warning messages to surroundingareas in advance tohelp thenearby residents avoid the disaster.

ICL's performanceincluding itsreliability and response time has beenat the world's leading level. Its average response time is 6.2s, faster than Japan's 9s; its minimum radius of warning blind area reaches 21km, less than Japan's 30km. At present, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Institute of Care-life has already built the world's largest earthquake warning network, covering 90% of China's earthquake-prone areas.

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Institute of Care-life is located at Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, which is the first national independent innovation demonstration area in western China. With the reputation of "Silicon Valley in Western China", it has attracted 115 of Global Fortune 500 Enterprises such as Intel, TI and GLOBALFOUNDRIES as well as hi-tech talents including 5 Nobel Prize winners toinnovate and start business here. Moreover, it has gathered 15,000 newly-established scientific and technological firms and the number is still growing rapidly.