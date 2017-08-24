Intertrust Group: Intertrust N.V. announces Management and Supervisory Board changes

Amsterdam - 24 August 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or "the Company") [ticker symbol INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, announces management and Supervisory Board changes.

Management changes

Henk-Pieter (HP) van Asselt, member of the Executive Committee, will join the Management Board in his capacity as Chief Commercial Officer of Intertrust, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held later this year.

Other members of the Management Board are David de Buck, CEO and Maarten de Vries, CFO.

HP has been working with Intertrust since 2005, initially in New York where he set up the company's first US sales office. HP was subsequently based in London where he was responsible for Intertrust's UK office. In 2009 HP moved to Amsterdam and joined the Executive Committee as Global Head Business Development. Currently HP is Chief Commercial Officer, also responsible for the four service lines.

David de Buck, CEO of Intertrust, said "HP brings a wealth of experience in various commercial and geographical roles to the Management Board. HP will be a strong addition to our Management Board and ensure that Intertrust's commercial interests always remain high on our agenda. We welcome and congratulate him on this important move."

Dick Niezing, Managing Director of Intertrust in the Netherlands and member of the Executive Committee, has announced his decision to step down as per 1 January 2018. Dick has been with Intertrust since 2012 when he re-joined the company as Managing Director of the Netherlands. A search for his successor has been initiated.

David de Buck said "We are grateful to Dick for his contribution during an important phase of Intertrust's development. We will miss him and wish him the best going forward."

Supervisory Board changes

Intertrust's Supervisory Board has nominated Charlotte Lambkin to join the Supervisory Board for a term of four years, subject to regulatory approval and approval by shareholders at the EGM.

In May 2017, major shareholder Blackstone's shareholding fell below the 25% threshold, creating an opportunity to increase the number of independent board members on the Supervisory Board. Gerry Murphy, member of Intertrust's Supervisory Board since 2015, will step down and be replaced by Ms. Lambkin.

After the changes, the Supervisory Board will consist of the following independent members; Hélène Vletter-van Dort (Chairperson), Charlotte Lambkin, Anthony Ruys, and Toine van Laack. Supervisory board member Lionel Assant is representing Blackstone and Paul Willing, whose nomination is also pending shareholder approval in October, is the former CEO of Elian.

Hélène Vletter-van Dort, Chairperson of Intertrust's Supervisory Board, commented: "We would like to thank Gerry for his dedication and unwavering focus on Intertrust's interests. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte and are confident that her extensive experience in corporate affairs and public relations with listed companies will add value to our board."

Ms. Lambkin, a British citizen, is an experienced corporate affairs and communications professional with extensive experience serving in strategic communications positions within large listed companies. Most recently, she served as Executive Committee member and Corporate Relations Director at Diageo, the UK headquartered FTSE 10 listed global producer of spirits, beer and wine brands. Prior to that, she spent 10 years at BAE Systems, a UK-headquartered FTSE 30 listed defence, aerospace and security solutions company, as Executive Committee member and Group Communications Director. She started her career at communications consultancy Bell Pottinger Corporate and Financial, where she was a Director and member of the Management Team, advising boards of large multi-nationals to position their strategies and financial public relations.

Until Ms. Lambkin's envisaged appointment at the EGM, she will attend board meetings as an observer. The agenda and notice for the EGM will be published on the Company's website in advance of the meeting.

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund and services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

