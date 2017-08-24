Arian Silver Corporation - Lithium drill programme update

ARIAN

SILVER

24 August 2017

Lithium drill programme update

Arian Silver Corporation ("Arian" or the "Company"), the Mexico focused AIM quoted resource exploration and development company, is pleased to report that it has completed the first phase of its lithium auger drill programme across the Company's three lithium projects in Zacatecas.

This drill programme, conducted by OBD SA de CV (a leading drilling company based in Mexico City), focused on 28 holes, testing the anomalous lithium concentrations identified in the Company's previous surface sampling, for increased grade and continuation.

The resulting 214 samples will be analysed by ALS Global.

Jim Williams, Chief Executive of Arian, commented: "The drill programme progressed well despite initial delays caused by unseasonably wet weather, which impacted ground conditions for drilling. The results of the programme should be available within three to four weeks and I look forward to reporting the results at that time."



About Arian's Lithium Projects

Arian announced on 11 April 2017 that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire three lithium projects in the state of Zacatecas. Preliminary independent test results confirmed the presence of lithium concentrations in all projects.

Each of the three lithium projects contains 'salars', which are shallow ancient lakes and lagoons. These salars comprise brines formed by an accumulation of groundwater enriched with dissolved lithium. Early sampling work by Arian evidenced the presence lithium concentrations at grades reaching almost 160ppm (parts per million).

ALS Ltd group of companies (ALS Global), one of the world's largest and most diverse analytical testing services providers, are conducting the analysis of samples at their laboratories.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

