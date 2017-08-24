Following commitments to 100% renewable electricity and ZERO carbon emissions at its breweries, Carlsberg asked itself whether it was possible to develop the most climate-friendly bar in the world. The answer? Probably!



Copenhagen, 2017-08-24 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of 170 hours of celebration to mark the brewer's 170 years anniversary, Carlsberg has built a ZERO Carbon Windmill Bar at the historical Carlsberg District in Copenhagen.



The bar is powered completely by an integrated windmill and in true Danish-style, an attached bicycle which consumers can use to generate enough power to pour their beer in case of no wind. Following the recent Carlsberg advert starring Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen biking through Copenhagen, the sustainability innovation sends a clear signal to Carlsberg's Danish provenance.



Carlsberg's Sustainability Director, Simon Boas Hoffmeyer, said: "After committing to 100% renewable electricity and zero carbon emissions at our breweries, we challenged ourselves to create a fully carbon-neutral beer bar. Coming from Denmark, it only felt natural that we did this using windmills and bicycles."



The Carlsberg Group's sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO is an integral part of the Carlsberg Group's SAIL'22 strategy and consists of four major ambitions - ZERO carbon footprint, ZERO water waste, ZERO irresponsible drinking and a ZERO accidents culture - each with individual and measurable targets.



Together Towards ZERO has been developed in partnership with leading global experts using a science-based approach. It is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and sets out to deliver emission reductions that go beyond the base level of ambition set out in the Paris Agreement on climate change.



Consumers will be able to experience the ZERO Carbon Windmill Bar during Carlsberg Group's 170th anniversary week in Copenhagen. Details of the week-long celebration and the ZERO Carbon Windmill Bar can be found at carlsberggroup.com.



Carlsberg Group CEO Cees 't Hart, said: "We want to use our 170 year anniversary to celebrate the past and toast to the future. Carlsberg has been brewing for a better today and tomorrow since 1847, and we felt the ZERO carbon Windmill bar was a great way to celebrate this."



See the bar in action on YouTube: youtu.be/XOY2hz0nsKs



Carlsberg170 TowardsZERO



About the Carlsberg Group:



The Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with a large portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. Our flagship brand - Carlsberg - is one of the best-known beer brands in the world, and the Baltika, Carlsberg and Tuborg brands are among the eight biggest brands in Europe. More than 41,000 people work for the Carlsberg Group and our products are sold in more than 150 markets. Find out more at www.carlsberggroup.com.



About sustainability at the Carlsberg Group:



The Carlsberg Group's sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO, is a response to global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity and public health issues. It consists of four ambitions and corresponding targets to be achieved by 2022 and 2030 respectively. The ambitions are: ZERO carbon footprint, ZERO water waste, ZERO irresponsible drinking and a ZERO accidents culture. The programme encapsulates how the Carlsberg Group is pursuing its purpose of Brewing for a better today and tomorrow. It is based on a scientific approach and is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Learn more about sustainability and the new ambitions and targets: www.carlsberggroup.com/sustainability





Contacts: Media Relations: Anders Bering +45 4179 1217 Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216 Investor Relations: Peter Kondrup +45 3327 1221 Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232 For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter and LinkedIn.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642695