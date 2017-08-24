Company will co-convene two workshops and continue its long-standing sponsorship of the Stockholm Water Prize and Stockholm Junior Water Prize

At World Water Week 2017 in Stockholm, Xylem (NYSE:XYL), a leading global water technology company, will lead and participate in forums focused on accelerating the smarter management of water and wastewater. Taking place from August 27- September 1, World Water Week will center on the theme of "Water and Waste: Reduce and Reuse" and be attended by more than 3,000 professionals from some 300 businesses, agencies and non-governmental organizations.

On Sunday, August 27, Xylem is co-convening a forum entitled "Data Drought: An Assessment of Global Hydrological Monitoring Systems" along with Duke University, the Aspen Institute and the University of Oxford. This multi-stakeholder discussion will assess the severe decline in critical global water monitoring infrastructure, explore the challenges and solutions to up-scaling this infrastructure as well as the implications of non-action, and define next steps for collaboration. The session will be led by Albert Cho, Xylem's Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Alex Fischer of the Smith School of Enterprise and Environment at University of Oxford, and Martin Doyle of Duke University and the Aspen Institute.

Xylem will co-convene a second workshop on Tuesday, August 29 entitled "Powering the Wastewater Renaissance: Emissions Reduction in Wastewater Management" with the European Water Association and IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute. Xylem's recent research shows that smart technology investments in the wastewater sector can cut the global sector's electricity-related greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and save nearly $40 billion. This event will foster a multi-stakeholder discussion to explore the opportunity, challenges and potential solutions to driving adoption of smart technologies in wastewater management. This session will be led by Xylem's Randolf Webb and Aleksandra Lazic, Károly Kovács of the European Water Association and Christian Baresel of IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute.

On Monday, August 28, Xylem's Mr. Cho will participate in the "21st Century Technology: Bridging the Gap to Wastewater Reuse" workshop. The panel will discuss the economic and environmental benefits of water reuse and how readily-available technologies can drive effective, financially-successful reuse programs.

World Water Week features the prestigious Stockholm Water Prize Award Ceremony as well as the Stockholm Junior Water Prize Ceremony. Xylem is a Founding Sponsor of the renowned Stockholm Water Prize and Founding Global Sponsor of the Stockholm Junior Water Prize (SJWP). For more information about World Water Week 2017, visit: http://www.worldwaterweek.org/

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world's water challenges. The Company's products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. With its October 2016 acquisition of Sensus, Xylem added smart metering, network technologies and advanced data analytics for water, gas and electric utilities to its portfolio of solutions. The combined Company's nearly 16,000 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2016 revenue of $3.8 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170824005391/en/

Contacts:

for Xylem

Deirdre Connolly, +353 85 244 9804

deirdre.connolly@edelman.com

or

Kelly McAndrew, +1 914-281-4207

Kelly.mcandrew@xyleminc.com