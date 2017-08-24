Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2017) - Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV: Z) (OTC Pink: ZZZOF) (FSE: RH33) ("Zinc One or the Company") announces that Zinc One's request to suspend the mine closure at the former Bongará Zinc-Oxide mine has been approved by the Peru Ministry of Energy and Mines. This is a critical step in order for Zinc One to commence exploration activity on the Bongará Zinc-Oxide Mine Project.

The decision allows Zinc One to utilize the current Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) attached to the project for current and future permitting. The sampling programme to update the environmental baseline study for this EIA is near completion and an application for the initial drilling platforms will be submitted this week. Once approved, the drilling programme and other exploration field work will commence in September.

"We are pleased to obtain the approval for the suspension of the mine closure from the Ministy. This is another important step in our plan to bring this zinc mineralization into production,"commented James Walchuck, CEO of Zinc One. "Our team continues to focus on advancing the project in a timely manner within the framework of Peru's environmental regulatory process while maintaining the cooperation and participation of the affected communities."

Zinc One further announces that it has retained Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited to prepare a resource estimate and to lead, in conjunction with NovoPro (a project development and management consulting firm based in Montreal), a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Bongará Zinc-Oxide Mine Project. The resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment are projected to be completed in Q1/Q2 of next year.

Due to the highly prospective Bongará Zinc-Oxide Mine and Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Projects, Zinc One has elected to not proceed with the Crackingstone Uranium Property and has returned the property to the optionor.

About Zinc One Resources Inc.

Zinc One is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of prospective and advanced zinc projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Zinc One's key assets are the Bongará Mine and Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Projects in north-central Peru. The Bongará Zinc-Oxide Mine Project was in production from 2007 to 2008, but shut down due to the global financial crisis and concurrent decrease in the zinc price. Past production included 20% zinc grades and recoveries over 90% from surface and near-surface zinc nonsulfide mineralization. High-grade nonsulfide zinc mineralization is known to outcrop between the mined area and the Charlotte-Bongará Zinc-Oxide Project, which is nearly six kilometres to the NNW and where past drilling intercepted various near-surface zones with high-grade zinc. The Company is managed by a proven team of exploration geologists and engineers who have previously constructed and operated successful mining operations.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bill Williams, COO and Director of Zinc One, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101

For more information, please visit the website at www.zincone.com

