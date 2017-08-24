Global Oxygen Free Copper Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2021: Key Vendors are Citizen Metalloys, Freeport-McMoRan, KGHM Polska Miedz, Mitsubishi Materials, National Bronze & Metals and SAM Dong

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Oxygen Free Copper Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global oxygen free copper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Oxygen Free Copper Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand in specific electronic equipment. One of the major reasons for the increasing demand for oxygen free copper is the efficiency of OFHC in powerful and specialist electronic equipment, including those used in the generation of microwaves. Microwaves refer to the invisible, short wavelength, and super-energetic radio waves used in radar navigation equipment and microwave ovens.
Microwaves comprise a magnetron, at the heart of which is a ring shaped OFHC copper cathode that emits and vibrates microwaves in a vacuum pertaining to an anode. The microwaves are then channeled using an OFHC waveguide, either into the cooking compartment connected to the microwave oven or are beamed out by a satellite or an antenna into the air in radar equipment.
Key vendors
- Citizen Metalloys
- Freeport-McMoRan
- KGHM Polska Miedz
- Mitsubishi Materials
- National Bronze & Metals
- SAM Dong America
Other prominent vendors
- Cupori
- KME Germany
- Pan Pacific Copper
- Shcopper
- Wieland-Werke
- Zhejiang Libo Holding Group
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User Industry
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2trrjb/global_oxygen
