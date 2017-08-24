sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,935 Euro		+0,07
+0,54 %
WKN: 896476 ISIN: US35671D8570 Ticker-Symbol: FPMB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,93
13,008
13:38
12,902
12,991
13:29
24.08.2017 | 12:31
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Oxygen Free Copper Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2021: Key Vendors are Citizen Metalloys, Freeport-McMoRan, KGHM Polska Miedz, Mitsubishi Materials, National Bronze & Metals and SAM Dong

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Oxygen Free Copper Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global oxygen free copper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Oxygen Free Copper Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing demand in specific electronic equipment. One of the major reasons for the increasing demand for oxygen free copper is the efficiency of OFHC in powerful and specialist electronic equipment, including those used in the generation of microwaves. Microwaves refer to the invisible, short wavelength, and super-energetic radio waves used in radar navigation equipment and microwave ovens.

Microwaves comprise a magnetron, at the heart of which is a ring shaped OFHC copper cathode that emits and vibrates microwaves in a vacuum pertaining to an anode. The microwaves are then channeled using an OFHC waveguide, either into the cooking compartment connected to the microwave oven or are beamed out by a satellite or an antenna into the air in radar equipment.

Key vendors

  • Citizen Metalloys
  • Freeport-McMoRan
  • KGHM Polska Miedz
  • Mitsubishi Materials
  • National Bronze & Metals
  • SAM Dong America

Other prominent vendors

  • Cupori
  • KME Germany
  • Pan Pacific Copper
  • Shcopper
  • Wieland-Werke
  • Zhejiang Libo Holding Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01:Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User Industry

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2trrjb/global_oxygen

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire