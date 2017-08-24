Flocculant and Coagulant Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2022: Owing to Stringent Regulations Related to Environment & Water Treatment

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Flocculant and Coagulant Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global flocculant and coagulant market is estimated to reach USD 6 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022.

The flocculant and coagulant market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to stringent regulations related to environment and water treatment. Increasing population and industrialization, coupled with declining freshwater resources has compelled governments of several countries to implement stricter water treatment regulations, which, in turn, are driving the consumption of flocculant and coagulants around the world.

The main types of flocculants considered in the report are anionic, cationic, non-ionic, and amphoteric flocculant. However, the coagulant segment has been divided into organic and inorganic coagulants. The organic coagulant subsegment has been subdivided into polyamine and polyDADMAC, whereas, inorganic coagulant subsegment has been divided into aluminum sulfate, polyaluminum chloride, ferric chloride, and others. Owing to its low cost and wide applicability, inorganic coagulant subsegment led the market in 2016, in terms of both, volume and value. However, the organic coagulant subsegment is expected to grow at a higher rate, in terms of value, owing to its high cost.

Flocculant and coagulant are used in various end-use industries, such as municipal water treatment, pulp & paper, textile, oil & gas, mining, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the pulp & paper segment is projected to lead the flocculant and coagulant market during the forecast period, in terms of both, volume and value. This can be attributed to high volume consumption of flocculants and coagulants in the pulp & paper industry for several processes and in primary water treatment applications.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America have been considered as key markets for flocculants and coagulants in the report. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for flocculants and coagulants during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to huge consumption of flocculants and coagulants in large industrial infrastructures in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and several other Asia-Pacific countries.

Companies Mentioned



Akferal

Aries Chemical, Inc.

BASF SE

Bauminas Quimica Ltda.

Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

Chemifloc Limited

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

Cytec Industries

Dew Speciality Chemicals (P) Ltd.

Donau Chemie AG

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview



6 Flocculants and Coagulants Market, By Type



7 Flocculants & Coagulants Market, By End-Use Industry



8 Flocculant & Coagulant Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



11 Appendix



