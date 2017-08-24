Live webcast of gene therapy panel discussion on Thursday, September 7 at 11:00 am EDT



LEXINGTON, Mass and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, 2017-08-24 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in a gene therapy panel discussion and host investor meetings during the Citi Healthcare Conference held in Boston from September 5-7, 2017.



Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer of uniQure, will participate on the analyst-moderated panel entitled, "Gene-Therapy Manufacturing and Regulatory - Challenges and Opportunities" on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 11:00 am EDT. A live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor Section of the uniQure website at http://uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/events-presentations.php. A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours following the event, and will remain available for at least two weeks.



About uniQure uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases. www.uniQure.com



uniQure Contacts: For Investors: Maria E. Cantor Direct: 339-970-7536 Mobile: 617-680-9452 m.cantor@uniQure.com Eva M. Mulder Direct: +31 20 240 6103 Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 79 e.mulder@uniQure.com For Media: Tom Malone Direct: 339-970-7558 Mobile: 339-223-8541 t.malone@uniQure.com