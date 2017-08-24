Nasdaq Stockholm AB har fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln för aktierna i Karo Pharma AB (KARO, ISIN-kod SE0007464888, orderbok ID 003927 från klockan 12:45 tills vidare med hänvisning till 22 kap. 1 § p. 1 och 2 lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden.



Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet och har i enlighet med 22 kap. 2 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att det ska bestå tills vidare.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Karo Pharma AB (KARO, ISIN code SE0007464888, order book ID 003927) with effect from 12:45 CEST until further notice in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, Item 1 and 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528).



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) decided that this trading halt shall remain until further notice.



