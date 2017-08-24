Global Digital Retail Marketing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.2% by 2021: Key Vendors are Edelman, Interpublic Group of Companies, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Groupe & WPP

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital Retail Marketing Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global digital retail marketing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.29% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Digital Retail Marketing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is advanced targeting options. As digital retail media gathers a large amount of user information, they are able to target audiences by various methods. Digital media advertising enables targeting based on interests, browsing behavior, and connections across demographic and geographic barriers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing mobile device penetration. Digital media advertising on mobile devices has been offering better ROI than traditional advertising channels. The digital advertising sector is anticipated to grow during the forecast period, owing to the rising number of digital users worldwide. In 2016, the number of smartphones shipped around the world was nearly 1.5 billion units when compared with 1.43 million units in 2015 and 1.3 million units in 2014. This number is likely to double during the forecast period, while the number of tablet users globally is likely to reach 1.4 billion in 2017.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is requirement for skilled workforce. The global digital retail marketing market is upgrading rapidly, and one of the major challenges faced by companies is the need for a skilled and talented workforce that adapts quickly to the latest advances in technology. Companies need to hire employees who can cope with the rapidly transforming market. This cannot be achieved only through a good recruitment team; it also requires a complementary employee development team as well as effective processes and procedures. Besides considering the soft skills and the expertise of the employees, recruiters must also consider the customer and data management skills of the employees.

Key vendors



Edelman

Interpublic Group of Companies

Omnicom Media Group

Publicis Groupe

WPP



Other prominent vendors



Havas

Pinterest

Tumblr

WE



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Type



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Platform



Part 08: Buying Criteria



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Key Leading Countries



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Appendix

