Invitation to Presentation of Sectra's Interim Report on September 12

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will publish its three-month report for the period from May 2017 to July 2017 on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Sectra is inviting analysts, investors and the media to attend a teleconference in conjunction with the publication of the report.

Torbjörn Kronander, Sectra's President and CEO, and Mats Franzén, Sectra's CFO, will present the interim report and answer any subsequent questions.

Publication of interim report:8:00 a.m. September 12, 2017

Presentation/teleconference:10:00 a.m. September 12, 2017

To participate, call one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the conference begins:

SE: +46856642690

UK: +442030089802

US: +18557532235

The presentation will be held in English and can also be followed online via: www.sectra.se/irwebcast. A recorded version will be available via this link after the conference.

Sectra's financial calendar for the coming fiscal year

September 13, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. : Annual General Meeting 2017

December 8, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. : Six-month interim report

March 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. : Nine-month interim report

May 29, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. : Year-end report 2017/2018

Further information about Sectra's financial events and interim reports: http://www.sectra.com/investor/calendar/

For further information, please contact:

Helena Pettersson

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Sectra AB

Ph.:+46-13-23-52-04

e-mail info.investor@sectra.se

Press photos: http://flickr.com/photos/sectramedicalsystems

