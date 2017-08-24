Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-08-24 15:03 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Ekspress Grupp founded a new affiliated company OÜ Kinnisvarakeskkond whose field of activity is the development of a real estate portal. AS Ekspress Grupp owns 49% of the shares of OÜ Kinnisvarakeskkond.



Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee