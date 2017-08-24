TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 4,182,000 Preferred Shares and 4,182,000 Class A Shares of the Company. The total proceeds of the offering were $87.4 million, bringing the Company's net assets to approximately $732.1 million. The shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of DFN.PR.A (Preferred Shares) and DFN (Class A Shares).

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $10.90 per Class A Share to yield 11.01%.

The offering was co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC, Scotia Capital Inc., RBC Capital Markets and also included BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., GMP Securities L.P., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James, Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio consisting of 15 dividend yielding Canadian companies as follows:

Bank of Montreal Enbridge Inc. TELUS Corporation The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corp. Thomson-Reuters Corporation BCE Inc. National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank Canadian Imperial Bank Royal Bank of Canada TransAlta Corporation of Commerce CI Financial Corp. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corporation

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company's publically filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Dividend 15 Split Corp.

Investor Relations

416-304-4443

Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372)

www.dividend15.com



