Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Extends Risk Intelligent Robotic Process Automation Leadership with Latest Record to Report Innovations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced Cadency 4.0, the latest version of its financial governance solution that weaves all Record to Report (R2R) activities into a single, seamless experience. Delivering additional innovation in Risk Intelligent Robotic Process Automation™ (RI RPA), time-saving design and data security compliance, 4.0 progresses Cadency's mission of helping financial professionals reduce manual efforts, strengthen controls and contribute strategically to their organizations.

"With our customers as our highest priority, we are committed to working with them to understand how we can best meet their needs with our solutions," says Teresa Mackintosh, Trintech Chief Executive Officer. "Based on their feedback, it is clear that Risk Intelligent RPA is a critical component of our customers' success."

In Cadency 4.0, Trintech's RI RPA technology continues to evolve and grow. In particular, Trintech has developed capabilities that allow global companies to schedule the automatic reconciliation of specific accounts, select applicable currencies, and set global thresholds, allowing them to process reconciliations for local and global reporting purposes quickly. Additionally, the solution now provides users with the ability to automatically complete a Close Task based on a Journal Entry posting, reducing manual work and adding another layer of control by removing reliance on manually updating items in the system.

The latest release of Cadency also employs robotics to deliver its new Oracle® ERP Connector for General Ledger information. The new tool reduces the cost of implementing a financial automation solution by using robotics for all data-transfers. Built to be compatible with how Oracle's ERP stores and manages its financial data, it can quickly transfer applicable information into Cadency's R2R capabilities. Trintech has also developed dedicated connectors for NetSuite® and SAP®, ensuring an ERP agnostic approach to support our customers in whatever their ERP needs may be.

Trintech Disclosure Management continues to be integrated into Cadency, and 4.0 will provide users of both solutions with additional visibility into the source of their reporting data. Now, users will be able to see a clear indication of which period or entity the data is sourced from, as well as parent/child relationships for tasks to support auditing purposes.

To continue to meet the needs of our customers and ensure the safe keeping of the sensitive client information in all of its solution, Trintech's latest release enhances its position as a premium provider of secure cloud- based Record to Report solutions. The company's solutions are HIPAA compliant for US healthcare providers and other covered entities, Privacy Shield certified to meet the data privacy and security needs of EU and financial sector customers, and offer end-to-end encryption capabilities for all existing and new Trintech customers. Additional information on Trintech's private cloud infrastructure and securities, such as SOC 1, SOC 2, and SOC 3, are available on the company's website.

About Trintech

Trintech, Inc. pioneered the development of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software to optimize the Record to Report process. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany workflow and transactions, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency® , Trintech Disclosure Management®, ReconNET™, T-Recs®, and UPCS® help manage all aspects of the financial close process.

Over 1,700 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on our cloud-based software to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across global financial organizations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

