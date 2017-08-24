sprite-preloader
Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. Announces New Aseptic Fill Finish Line

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ajinomoto Althea, Inc. ("Althea"), a leading service provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing drug programs, announces the installation and launch of a new high-performance sterile vial filling line. The new Optima VFVM 7000 aseptic fill finish line further strengthens Althea's drug product manufacturing capabilities and supports a broad range of drug substance APIs compatible with both peristaltic and rotary piston pump filling systems. This new filling line expands Althea's current capabilities by enabling larger batch sizes and a broader range of filling volumes (0.2 mL up to 100 mL).The new line significantly reduces product loss, thus preserving costly API. The state of the art equipment also provides 100% in-process-control, nitrogen purging, and several additional features to maximize yield.The addition of the Optima VFVM 7000 aseptic filling line enhances Althea's ability to meet the needs of its clinical and commercial clients.

Althea is a fully integrated, contract development and manufacturing organization providing clinical and commercial parenteral drug product development services.

Stacy Sutton, Head of Engineering, states, "We are very pleased to announce Althea's new Optima VFVM 7000 aseptic vial filling line. The upgraded capabilities of this line signifies Althea's continued commitment to quality and technical excellence. The new equipment has features which expand our drug product capabilities to maximize filling accuracy for both small and large fill volumes and deliver larger batch sizes to our clients. The Optima VFVM 7000 is a key addition to Althea's service offerings and will enhance our ability to accommodate our clients."

About Ajinomoto Althea, Inc.

Althea is a fully integrated, contract development and manufacturing organization located in San Diego, CA providing clinical and commercial product development services. Althea offers cGMP drug product filling in both vials and syringes, and production of microbial-derived recombinant proteins and plasmid DNA. In conjunction with these manufacturing operations, Althea offers comprehensive development services including: upstream and downstream process development, analytical development, complex formulation, product release and ICH-compliant stability testing. Althea's formulation technology platform includes Crystalomics®, a proprietary technology that offers a formulation solution for large molecule products that must be delivered at high concentrations or as sustained release formulations. Althea also has an innovative and proven recombinant protein expression technology called Corynex® technology. For more information visit us at www.altheaCMO.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/171352/ajinomoto_althea_inc_logo.jpg


