SVA INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 1, 2017

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Sinovac Biotech Ltd. ("Sinovac Biotech Ltd.") (NASDAQ: SVA) securities between April 30, 2013 and May 16, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/sinovac-biotech-ltd?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Weidong Yin, Sinovac's Chairman and CEO, bribed a member of the Chinese Food and Drug Administration to assist Sinovac's vaccine clinical trial and approval; (2) Yin's conduct would subject Sinovac to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (3) subsequently, Sinovac's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Sinovac Biotech Ltd., you have until September 1, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/sinovac-biotech-ltd?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

