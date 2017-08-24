FMI INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Foundation Medicine, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 26, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors who purchased Foundation Medicine, Inc. ("Foundation") (NASDAQ: FMI) securities between February 26, 2014 and November 3, 2015 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding: (1) the reimbursement process and likelihood of coverage for Foundation's tumor tests by Medicare; and (2) the Company's financial guidance. As a result of these false statements, Foundation common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

On July 29, 2015, the Company disclosed that it was not making the strides obtaining coverage it had claimed to have been making during the Class Period, and that Foundation would receive no Medicare payments in 2015 for its tumor profiling tests due to a delay in receiving a local coverage determination from its regional Medicare Administrative Contractor. As a result of the delay, the Company slashed its 2015 financial guidance, which, unbeknownst to investors, was based on an assumption that Medicare approval was going to be obtained in 2015. Then, on November 3, 2015, the Company disclosed a further revision to the already reduced number of clinical tests it expected to report for 2015. Following this disclosure, the price of Foundation common stock fell to a close of $17.31 per share on November 4, 2015.

