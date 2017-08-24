Now Accepting Medical Cannabis Patients Compassionate Certification Centers(R) Opens First Pennsylvania Location

The Pittsburgh-based office offers medical cannabis certifications, evaluations, and continuing treatment care for eligible patients

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2017 / Compassionate Certification Centers®, a national healthcare network, officially opened its first medical cannabis center in Pennsylvania, located at 603 Stanwix Street in 2 Gateway Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The office is overseen by CEO Dr. Bryan Doner and CMO Dr. Keyur Patel of Compassionate Certification Centers. Every one of the highly-trained staff members is certified to provide medical cannabis evaluations, guidance through the certification process, and continued treatment care for eligible patients who have been diagnosed with one of 17 state qualifying conditions.

The national healthcare network has 18 locations opening and plans to launch a total of 25 patient centers throughout Pennsylvania.

Based in Pittsburgh, Compassionate Certification Centers intends to secure real estate within dispensary locales to better serve the needs of the patient community. It is estimated that nearly 200,000 are able to qualify for Pennsylvania medical marijuana cards.

Compassionate Certification Centers recognizes the need for physician involvement in order for the state program to succeed. The company is dedicated to providing a safe and educational environment for patients with qualified and experienced Pennsylvania medical marijuana doctors.

"We want to set a new benchmark in medical cannabis care. Our physicians and health care providers come from a variety of sub-specialties and are certified by their respective state," stated Dr. Doner. "We are more than just certification centers, and we are proud to offer patients ongoing care and support based on their individual needs."

The diverse list of physicians at Compassionate Certification Centers are cannabis experts who specialize in a variety of medical concentrations including: pain management, oncology, neurology, pediatrics, gastroenterology, immunology, primary care, rehabilitation, emergency medicine, and others.

"Our Centers offer a unique patented Electronic Medical Record system using seven years of patient data. It allows us to not only provide diagnostic and therapeutic support for our patients and providers, but also to track patient treatment response and adjust their individual treatment plan accordingly," explained Melonie Kotchey, COO of Compassionate Certification Centers.

The network offers patients a convenient and customized app to assist them with their dispensary selections. It also provides feedback to doctors and dispensaries to further cannabis research.

Compassionate Certification Centers' Pennsylvania location is now accepting patient call-ins, as well as parents who are currently under the safe harbor act.

The network is the organizing company behind the World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo®. The second annual event will take place April 12-14, 2018, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

