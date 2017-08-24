Global Next Generation Network (NGN) Operations and Billing Support Markets 2017-2022 - Recommendations for OSS/BSS Vendors, CSPs, Enterprise, and IoT Companies

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Next Generation Network (NGN) Operations and Billing Support: NGN OSS/BSS Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Next Generation Network (NGN) Operational Support Systems (OSS) and Billing Support Systems (BSS) are required for a myriad of different reasons including OSS/BSS rationalization, next generation IP communications, and entirely new business models for Communication Services Providers (CSP) such as CSP support of various third parties including Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers.



CSPs have been upgrading their legacy OSS/BSS capabilities for many years. However, continuous enhancements are required as new networks, applications, services, and entirely new business models are emerging. For example, IoT Billing and Settlement represents a significant near-term growth area for Next Generation OSS/BSS. Longer-term, IoT Authentication and Authorization and the use of Blockchain will also emerge as a key area reliant upon NGN OSS.



Building upon our coverage beginning in 2007, the report Next Generation Network (NGN) Operations and Billing Support: NGN OSS/BSS Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022 provides the most comprehensive coverage of NGN OSS/BSS including opportunities within Big Data and IoT. The report provides comprehensive analysis of the drivers and issues related to the technical and business aspects of OSS/BSS, deployments and operations issues, and quantitative analysis with forecasts for anticipated growth through 2021 including the following emerging areas:



- IoT Platforms

- IoT OSS and Billing

- IoT Data Management



The report includes specific recommendations for OSS/BSS vendors, CSPs, Enterprise, and IoT companies.



Questions answered in the report include:



- What changes will take place in OSS/BSS vendor landscape?

- What is driving business growth in the NGN OSS/BSS market?

- How will NGN affect current OSS/BSS architecture and modules?

- How will emerging technologies impact the legacy OSS/BSS systems?

- How will NGN OSS/BSS systems need to support the Internet of Things (IoT)?

- What kind of transformation will take place in legacy OSS/BSS to next generation?

- What will be the implications of NGN on operating and managing telecom business?

- What are the impacts on managed and cloud services from social media, BI and analytics?



Report Benefits:



- Technical evaluation of OSS and BSS in next generation networks

- Identify market potential by service components of OSS/BSS functions

- Understand the market dynamics regarding legacy vs. next generation

- Understand the drivers and timing for evolution to next generation OSS/BSS

- Understand opportunities for NGN OSS/BSS in support of IoT networks and data

- Identify companies and their services, products, and solutions for next generation OSS/BSS

- Identify emerging technologies, third networks, and standards supporting solutions for next generation OSS/BSS

- Recognize the opportunities for next generation OSS across many different service, solution and product categories

- Detailed market forecasts for OSS/BSS including IoT Billing, Settlement, Authentication, and Authorization 2017 to 2022



Target Audience:



- IoT companies

- LSO solution providers

- SDN and NFV solution providers

- Network and services integrators

- Cloud and virtualization companies

- Fixed and mobile network operators

- OSS/BSS products and services suppliers

- Next gen network infrastructure providers

- Third-party platform providers including OTT



Key Topics Covered:



1 Background Information

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Scope of the Report

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Definitions in the Report

1.5 Acronyms

1.6 Companies in Report

1.7 Target Audience



2 Executive Summary



3 Next Generation Networks

3.1 What Defines a Next Generation Network?

3.2 NGN vs. Existing Networks

3.3 NGN Market Drivers

3.4 Challenges for NGN

3.5 Carrier Business Models, NGN Challenges, and Role of CSPs



4 Legacy vs. Next Generation OSS and BSS

4.1 OSS/BSS Ecosystem and Component in Telecom Services

4.2 What is Next Generation OSS/BSS?

4.3 Legacy OSS/BSS and Next Generation OSS/BSS Differences

4.4 Stakeholders and NGN Roles

4.5 Managed Service Model for OSS/BSS

4.6 Legacy and Next Generation OSS Architecture

4.7 Legacy OSS Architecture

4.8 Frameworx

4.9 Core Framework in TM Forum Frameworx

4.10 Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)



5 Emerging Technologies and NG OSS/BSS

5.1 Big Data Analytics

5.2 Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M)

5.3 NFV and SDN

5.4 Self Organizing Networks (SON)

5.5 Virtual Convergence

5.6 SMAC Technology

5.7 Networked Society

5.8 Open Source and Telecom APIs

5.9 Carrier Ethernet and CE 2.0

5.10 Life Cycle Orchestration (LSO)

5.11 Haptic Internet

5.12 SmartRAN

5.13 Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC)

5.14 Highly Adaptive Energy Efficient Computing (HAEC)

5.15 Wireless Wide Area Network Evolution

5.16 Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN)



6 NGN OSS and BSS Market Forecasts

6.1 Global Consolidated OSS and BSS Software Market Revenue 2017 - 2022

6.2 Global OSS Market 2017 - 2022

6.3 Global BSS Market 2017 - 2022

6.4 Regional OSS and BSS Market 2017 - 2022



7 OSS/BSS Vendor Landscape

7.1 Legacy OSS-BSS Solutions: A Multiple Vendor Market

7.2 NGOSS Market: Plug N Play

7.3 M&A: A strategic Decision to gain Leadership in NGOSS Market

7.4 Next Generation OSS/BSS Solutions and Offerings

7.5 OSS/BSS COTS Products

7.6 Transforming Legacy OSS to Next Generation OSS/BSS



8 Vendor Analysis

8.1 AsiaInfo

8.2 UBIqube

8.3 Digital Route AB

8.4 Tail-f Systems

8.5 Ace-Comm (Telesciences)

8.6 Advanced VoIP

8.7 AdvOSS

8.8 ASC Technologies

8.9 Astellia

8.10 Avotus

8.11 Openet

8.12 Operax

8.13 SICAP

8.14 Sigma Systems

8.15 Skyline Communications

8.16 Advantage360

8.17 Enghouse Networks

8.18 H2O by Overgroup

8.19 OSSera

8.20 Peter Service

8.21 SevOne

8.22 LogiSense

8.23 Mobinets

8.24 Netadmin Systems

8.25 NMSWorks Software

8.26 Sandvine

8.27 Bill Perfect, Inc

8.28 VAS-X

8.29 Amdocs

8.30 CBOSS

8.31 Cerillion Technologies

8.32 Comarch

8.33 Comptel Corporation

8.34 Xura

8.35 Convergys

8.36 cVidya

8.37 Dorado Software

8.38 Elitecore Technologies

8.39 Ericsson

8.40 Evolving Systems

8.41 Formula Telecom Solutions

8.42 Hewlett-Packard (HP)

8.43 SAP

8.44 Huawei Technologies

8.45 IBM

8.46 InfoVista

8.47 CSG International

8.48 LogNet Systems

8.49 Metratech

8.50 MindCTI

8.51 MycomOSI

8.52 NetCracker Technology

8.53 Neural Technologies

8.54 OpenCloud

8.55 Oracle

8.56 Redknee

8.57 Subex

8.58 SynchronOSS

8.59 TEOCO

8.60 UshaComm

8.61 NetBoss Technologies

8.62 VPIsystems

8.63 Juniper Networks

8.64 WebNMS

8.65 Xalted

8.66 XINTEC

8.67 ZTE Corporation

8.68 Nokia Networks

8.69 Ascom Network Testing

8.70 ZIRA

8.71 EXFO

8.72 Spirent

8.73 Accedian

8.74 RAD

8.75 INOC

8.76 Level 3 Communications

8.77 MEF

8.78 Overture Networks

8.79 Telco Systems

8.80 GENBAND

8.81 Centina Systems

8.82 TIA

8.83 Veryx Technologies

8.84 Accenture

8.85 Aricent



9 Conclusions and Recommendations

9.1 Recommendations for OSS/BSS Vendors

9.2 Recommendations for CSPs

9.3 Recommendations for Enterprise

9.4 Recommendations for IoT Companies



10 Appendix A: IoT Billing and Settlement Market

10.1 Global Market Forecast 2017 - 2022

10.2 Regional Market Forecast 2017 - 2022



11 Appendix B: IoT Authentication and Authorization Market

11.1 Global Market Forecast 2017 - 2022

11.2 Regional Market Forecast 2017 - 2022



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5g4lxj/next_generation

