Global Vaccines Market, 2022: Pediatric Vaccines Market is Having a Dominant Market Share Compared to Adult Vaccines Market

Global Vaccines Market to reach US$ 60 Billion by 2022. Pediatric vaccines market is having a dominant market share compared to Adult vaccines market

By 2022 Pediatric vaccines market share will be double the size of adult vaccines market share. Worldwide the number of infants immunized by influenza vaccines remain considerably low than that of adults immunized in year 2017. While the number of Rotavirus doses administered in infants is forecast to increase over the years and reach nearly 15 Million by the year 2022.



Adult Vaccine Market Share Analysis



Out of the total 9 Adult vaccines (Influenza, Cervical Cancer, Zoster, MMRV, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, TdaP, Travel) studied in the report Influenza vaccines dominates the adult vaccine market in 2017.



Pediatric Vaccine Market Share Analysis



Our analysis found that in year 2017; Pneumococcal and Combination vaccine together accounts for nearly 50% of the pediatric vaccine market share. Other Pediatric vaccines market studied in the report are as follows: Influenza, MMR, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, DTap, Haemophilus Influenzae Type b(Hib), Combos, Polio, Rotavirus, Varicella.



In 2017 Combos Vaccines will control the Immunization Share



For the year 2017; Combos (Combination Vaccines) has the maximum immunization share among all pediatric vaccines (Influenza, MMR, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, DTap, Haemophilus Influenzae Type b(Hib), Polio, Rotavirus, Varicella) studied in the report as they protect against more ailments in single shot, people preferring to get combination vaccine instead of a specific vaccine.



Administration of Vaccine Doses



Our analysis found that there is a consistent surge in the number of Pneumococcal and Meningococcal vaccine doses administration in future due to the rising concern against the life-threatening vaccine-preventable diseases around the world.



Global Vaccines Market & Forecast (14 Vaccines Market, Number of People Immunized Doses of Vaccines Administered) is the 8th edition of market research report published by the publisher on Global Vaccines Market. This is a 318 page report with 193 Figures and 44 Tables provides data of Global Vaccine Market (Adult & Pediatrics), People Immunized, Number of Vaccine Doses Administered (Disease wise) & Key Players.



Vaccine has been extensively studied from 3 major points, and further sub-divided into 2 more points:



World Vaccines (Disease wise) Market & Forecast (2011 - 2022)

- Adult Vaccines Market & Forecast

- Pediatrics Vaccines Market & Forecast



People Immunized (Disease wise) & Forecast (2011 - 2022)

- Adult Immunized & Forecast

- Pediatric (Infants) Immunized & Forecast



Doses of Vaccines Administered (Disease wise) & Forecast (2011 - 2022)

- Doses of vaccines administered in Adults & Forecast

- Doses of vaccines administered in Pediatric (Infants) & Forecast



14 Vaccines Studied in the Report are as Follows:



1. Influenza

2. Cervical Cancer

3. Zoster (Shingles)

4. MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella)

5. Pneumonia

6. Meningitis

7. Hepatitis

8. Tap (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis)

9. Haemophilus influenzae type B

10. Polio

11. Rotavirus

12. Varicella

13. Combination Vaccine

14. Travel & Miscellaneous Vaccine



