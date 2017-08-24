sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.08.2017 | 23:31
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Vaccines Market, 2022: Pediatric Vaccines Market is Having a Dominant Market Share Compared to Adult Vaccines Market

DUBLIN, August 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Vaccines Market & Forecast (14 Vaccines Market, Number of People Immunized Doses of Vaccines Administered)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Vaccines Market to reach US$ 60 Billion by 2022. Pediatric vaccines market is having a dominant market share compared to Adult vaccines market

By 2022 Pediatric vaccines market share will be double the size of adult vaccines market share. Worldwide the number of infants immunized by influenza vaccines remain considerably low than that of adults immunized in year 2017. While the number of Rotavirus doses administered in infants is forecast to increase over the years and reach nearly 15 Million by the year 2022.

Adult Vaccine Market Share Analysis

Out of the total 9 Adult vaccines (Influenza, Cervical Cancer, Zoster, MMRV, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, TdaP, Travel) studied in the report Influenza vaccines dominates the adult vaccine market in 2017.

Pediatric Vaccine Market Share Analysis

Our analysis found that in year 2017; Pneumococcal and Combination vaccine together accounts for nearly 50% of the pediatric vaccine market share. Other Pediatric vaccines market studied in the report are as follows: Influenza, MMR, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, DTap, Haemophilus Influenzae Type b(Hib), Combos, Polio, Rotavirus, Varicella.

In 2017 Combos Vaccines will control the Immunization Share

For the year 2017; Combos (Combination Vaccines) has the maximum immunization share among all pediatric vaccines (Influenza, MMR, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, Hepatitis, DTap, Haemophilus Influenzae Type b(Hib), Polio, Rotavirus, Varicella) studied in the report as they protect against more ailments in single shot, people preferring to get combination vaccine instead of a specific vaccine.

Administration of Vaccine Doses

Our analysis found that there is a consistent surge in the number of Pneumococcal and Meningococcal vaccine doses administration in future due to the rising concern against the life-threatening vaccine-preventable diseases around the world.

Global Vaccines Market & Forecast (14 Vaccines Market, Number of People Immunized Doses of Vaccines Administered) is the 8th edition of market research report published by the publisher on Global Vaccines Market. This is a 318 page report with 193 Figures and 44 Tables provides data of Global Vaccine Market (Adult & Pediatrics), People Immunized, Number of Vaccine Doses Administered (Disease wise) & Key Players.

Vaccine has been extensively studied from 3 major points, and further sub-divided into 2 more points:

World Vaccines (Disease wise) Market & Forecast (2011 - 2022)
- Adult Vaccines Market & Forecast
- Pediatrics Vaccines Market & Forecast

People Immunized (Disease wise) & Forecast (2011 - 2022)
- Adult Immunized & Forecast
- Pediatric (Infants) Immunized & Forecast

Doses of Vaccines Administered (Disease wise) & Forecast (2011 - 2022)
- Doses of vaccines administered in Adults & Forecast
- Doses of vaccines administered in Pediatric (Infants) & Forecast

14 Vaccines Studied in the Report are as Follows:

1. Influenza
2. Cervical Cancer
3. Zoster (Shingles)
4. MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella)
5. Pneumonia
6. Meningitis
7. Hepatitis
8. Tap (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis)
9. Haemophilus influenzae type B
10. Polio
11. Rotavirus
12. Varicella
13. Combination Vaccine
14. Travel & Miscellaneous Vaccine

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Findings

2 Global - Vaccines Market and Forecast

3 Global - Adult Vaccine vs. Pediatric Vaccine Market Share

4 Global - Vaccines Market Share and Forecast

5 Global - People Immunized and Forecast

6 Global - People Immunized Share and Forecast

7 Global - Doses of Vaccines Administered and Forecast

8 Global - Doses of Vaccines Administered Share and Forecast

9 Global - Vaccine Companies Market Share and Forecast

10 Disease wise - Vaccines Market and Forecast

11 Disease wise - People Immunized Numbers and Forecast

12 Disease wise - Doses of Vaccines Administered and Forecast

13 Disease wise - Immunization Profile

14 Vaccines Key Players Sales and Forecast

15 Vaccines - Products and Pipeline

16 Top Mergers and Acquisitions in the Vaccine Industry

17 Vaccines and Regulator's Interventions

18 Vaccine Market Drivers

19 Vaccines Market Challenges

Companies Mentioned

- GSK Vaccine
- Merck Vaccine
- Pfizer Vaccine
- Sanofi Vaccine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bdx4gg/global_vaccines


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire