LANGHORNE, PA and BROOKFIELD, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- As part of its commitment to enhancing player health and safety, Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc., has announced an innovative partnership with Brain Armor Inc., a nutrition company dedicated to improving cognitive health and performance on every field of play.

Under the agreement, Brain Armor® becomes an Official Youth Development Partner of Pop Warner Little Scholars and its Official Brain Supplement Partner.

As a leader in working to make youth football safer and better, Pop Warner has instituted a number of rule changes while its Medical Advisory Committee provides evidence-based insight on prevention, proper identification and treatment of concussions; general health and safety; hydration awareness; and proper nutrition. Working with Brain Armor advances our commitment to total wellness for athletes. Brain Armor makes a range of plant-based DHA Omega-3 supplements that are NSF Certified for Sport® and a regular part of many professional and elite amateur athlete and team conditioning programs. DHA Omega-3 is proven to support cognitive, cardiovascular and eye health and is particularly difficult to attain through diet alone.

"This partnership is another exciting step in advancing our health and safety initiatives," said Jon Butler, executive director of Pop Warner Little Scholars. "We are constantly working to identify and implement the most current, science-driven methods to improving overall player safety. Brain Armor is a great addition to that approach."

"Brain health and development in children and young adults is an important issue, particularly in youth sports," said Mark Cluett, COO, Trident Brands Incorporated the parent company of Brain Armor Inc. "We look forward to supporting Pop Warner Little Scholars and working together to educate kids, parents and coaches on the proven connection between nutrition and cognitive health."

About Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Langhorne, PA, Pop Warner Little Scholars is the nation's oldest youth football, cheerleading and dance organization and the only youth sports organization that emphasizes academics as a prerequisite for participation. Pop Warner participants enjoy the opportunity to learn and compete in their sports in an atmosphere that emphasizes fun, safety, academics and character. For more information on Pop Warner and its programs visit popwarner.com or follow Pop Warner on Twitter @Pop_Warner, Facebook @PopWarnerLittleScholars, Instagram @popwarnerlittlescholars and Snap @popwarner1929.

About Brain Armor®

Brain Armor® is dedicated to improving cognitive health, well-being and performance on every field of play with a range of clinically proven DHA Omega-3 supplements. DHA is especially concentrated in the brain, the retina of the eyes and heart tissue. Our products are NSF Certified for Sport® and are the preqferred DHA Omega-3 supplement for many collegiate athletic programs, professional teams and elite athletes. Brain Armor features life'sDHA®, a plant-based form of DHA sourced from a sustainable process in FDA inspected facilities. Brain Armor Inc. is a subsidiary of Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCQB: TDNT) (tridentbrands.com).

For more information on Brain Armor please visit brain-armor.com or follow Brain Armor on Twitter @Brain_Armor TeamBrainArmor.

