MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/24/17 -- Woden Venture Capital Corporation ("Woden") (NEX: WOD.H) is pleased to announce the closing as of this day of the preliminary private placement of a gross proceed of $225,000, as previously announced by press release on July 28, 2017. This financing will be used for the purpose of funding the costs associated with proceeding to completion of the proposed qualifying transaction with ACCUM Therapeutics.

The placement consists in the issuance of 4,500,000 Class A common shares of the capital stock of Woden at subscription price of $0.05 each. The Common Shares are subject to a resale restriction period of four months and one day.

The whole is subject to the Exchange's and regulatory authorities' approvals.

